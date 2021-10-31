Oct. 31 Face of the Day: Milk and Blaze

Hi! My name is Rachel George, editor of the Gretna Breeze weekly newspaper in Nebraska, alongside other eastern Nebraska weeklies the Papillion Times and Bellevue Leader. We’re part of the team with the Daily Nonpareil and other papers.

This is my cat, Milk.

He’s lived with me for 10, maybe 11 years, though the vet estimates he’s roughly 13 years old.

He prowled around the trailer court where an ex boyfriend lived and I would leave a bowl of milk on the porch for him. After a couple of sips, he would crawl on my lap and purr himself to sleep.

Milk’s used to love laying in the bathtub. These days, him and his dog brother, Blaze, spend most of their free time tricking people into giving them treats, even if they’ve already had two meals and three treats that day.

He likes catnip and cuddling, especially if you’re wearing black because he must know that his white fur will get all over it and you’ll have to stay home.

Blaze’s fur is black, so you can’t ever wear the right color in my mom’s house, where Milk now lives, after moving with me numerous times all throughout my 20s.