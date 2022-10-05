Oct. 5 Face of the Day: Ann Brown

Ann Brown loves her family. She also loves working at the Breast Health Center at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, where she has served as a staff assistant for the past 37 years.

Ann has two children, a son and a daughter, three granddaughters, and six great-grandchildren. In her free time she likes to spend one-on-one time with her grandchildren, in addition to attending school events and celebrations of life accomplishments.

Ann considers her work at the Jennie Ed Breast Health Center of utmost importance. “Breast cancer awareness is very important to me,” she said. “I have seen the importance of early detection and the appreciation of patients who have received financial assistance in obtaining mammograms and treatment.”

Pink Out, sponsored by the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Charitable Patient Foundation, is instrumental in providing such assistance. “I have experienced both my mother’s and my daughter’s diagnosis of breast cancer,” Ann states. “I know first-hand the importance of mammography and early detection in the treatment of breast cancer patients.”

Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s Breast Health Center participates in various activities in an effort to bring awareness to breast health issues. Pink-Out events, held each October, provide a way of bringing awareness of programs and services to residents of Council Bluffs and surrounding cities. The hospital provides programs to assist patients with financial needs and up-to-date equipment that give patients access to exceptional healthcare.

“The Methodist Jennie Edmundson Leadership Team, Methodist Jennie Edmundson Foundation, and Volunteer Services donate a commendable amount of time and energy each year as they work together to provide the community with awareness and education in the fight against breast cancer,” says Ann. “In addition, hospital employees join together to provide excellent, compassionate care to patients who are faced with one of life’s most frightening situations, the diagnosis of breast cancer.”

To learn more about how you, too, can support Pink Out fundraising events at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and/or become a volunteer, please call 712-396-6040, or e-mail jefoundation@nmhs.org.