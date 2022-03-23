Offutt civilian earns DoD award for support of guard, reserves

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — Sean Poulicek, 55th Civil Engineer Squadron Operations flight chief, received the Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award during a presentation at Offutt Air Force Base in January.

The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen soldiers in various ways, including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.

The 55 CES has employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve forces in at least four states — Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri. Poulicek’s received his award “for contributing to national security and protecting liberty and freedom by supporting employee participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.”

National Guard or Reserve members or their spouses nominate individual supervisors and bosses for the award for support provided directly to the nominating service member and his or her family. Though the award is not for an entire organization or staff, those making nominations can submit as many supervisors as they would like. Each awardee receives a certificate and lapel pin.

Per its website, the ESGR is a DoD program that was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component service members and their civilian employers. They also help resolve conflicts that arise from an employee’s military commitment. ESGR is supported by a network of more than 3,000 volunteers in 54 committees located across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam-Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

ESGR volunteers come from a variety of backgrounds, including small business and industry, government, education and prior military service. They work with ESGR Headquarters staff and state committee support staff to promote and enhance employer support for military service in the National Guard and Reserve.

