Offutt leadership signs proclamation for Month of the Military Child

A 2 ½-story wood frame house sustained heavy damage and a dog perished in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Council Bluffs.
She has survived the Great Depression, Dust Bowl, World War II, Cold War, Great Recession and a bout with COVID-19.
Katelyn Dewaele is the assistant store lead at Dusted Charm located on the 100 Block of West Broadway. She is responsible for leading her team…
Bruce Chubick Sr. has resigned as boys basketball coach at Omaha South.
Police said the victims were all shot point-blank inside a walk-in closet in the home.
St. Albert and Abraham Lincoln boys soccer faced off in a city showdown at Gale Wickersham Stadium on Friday night.
The Lewis Central boys tennis team claimed the team city title after things went down to a tie-breaker with the defending champion Abraham Lin…
Class 3A No.3 Abraham Lincoln girls soccer got their offense rolling with the wind for seven second-half goals to beat Thomas Jefferson in an …
Glenwood girls track took first place as a team at the sixth annual Council Bluffs Girls Track Invitational at Gale Wickersham Stadium.
Out of the county’s more than 300 bridges, approximately 44 are considered structurally deficient, or “poor,” which means that the bridges -- while safe to cross -- have weight limits less than those prescribed by law due to deterioration or damage.
