According to the National Sanitation Foundation, your coffeemaker is the fifth-dirtiest appliance in your home. That's high, considering you don't bake, fry, microwave or cook with it; but the coffee maker is constantly moist inside, making it a breeding ground for mold and yeast. To clean it, create a 50/50 mixture of white vinegar and water. Run the mixture through the coffee maker to disinfect and loosen minerals and grime inside. Then run a full pot of water through to rinse out any residual traces of vinegar.
