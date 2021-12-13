 Skip to main content
According to the National Sanitation Foundation, your coffeemaker is the fifth-dirtiest appliance in your home. That's high, considering you don't bake, fry, microwave or cook with it; but the coffee maker is constantly moist inside, making it a breeding ground for mold and yeast. To clean it, create a 50/50 mixture of white vinegar and water. Run the mixture through the coffee maker to disinfect and loosen minerals and grime inside. Then run a full pot of water through to rinse out any residual traces of vinegar.

