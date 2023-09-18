Come check out this well maintained 2 bedroom townhome in Fox Run in The Seven with zero entry, one level living. This home features an open concept living area, the primary bedroom includes an ensuite and a walk in closet, 2 car garage. Just minutes to the golf course, Downtown Omaha, Lake Manawa, bike trails, shopping and interstate access. All appliances included! New roof and gutters in May, added rock landscaping and raised flower beds in 2022 fresh paint throughout, skylights in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Enjoy the views off the back deck of the stocked pond and wildlife.