Come check out this well maintained 2 bedroom townhome in Fox Run in The Seven with zero entry, one level living. This home features an open concept living area, the primary bedroom includes an ensuite and a walk in closet, 2 car garage. Just minutes to the golf course, Downtown Omaha, Lake Manawa, bike trails, shopping and interstate access. All appliances included! New roof and gutters in May, added rock landscaping and raised flower beds in 2022 fresh paint throughout, skylights in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Enjoy the views off the back deck of the stocked pond and wildlife.
2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $260,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
2 story 3bdr home with lots of trees, enclosed porch, full basement. If you are looking for that HGTV project then here it is. Make this one y…
Great 2 story property with tons of potential! This home was previously used as two separate rental units with a potential of adding a 3rd in …
Neat and clean 4 bedroom with 2 car garage, extra parking, welcoming front porch and big back patio for grilling and company. Newer kitchen al…
Great investment opportunity. This home could make a great rental or Occupy and update. Nice flat lot with off street parking. Being sold As Is.
ABSOLUTE STUNNER Escape to modern countryside living in this enchanting 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom estate sprawling across 2 acres. Meticulously re…