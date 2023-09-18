ATTENTION! You don't want to miss out on this ranch style home in Glenwood school district! This home is completely updated and comes with a RARE 24x30 detached building that has an overhead door, concrete floor, and electric inside! Many updates include a brand new deck (2023), updated bathroom (2023) and updated kitchen! The large backyard is a blank canvas for your ideas! The location is just a few minutes from downtown Glenwood! This is your dream home awaiting!
2 Bedroom Home in GLENWOOD - $205,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
2 story 3bdr home with lots of trees, enclosed porch, full basement. If you are looking for that HGTV project then here it is. Make this one y…
Great 2 story property with tons of potential! This home was previously used as two separate rental units with a potential of adding a 3rd in …
Neat and clean 4 bedroom with 2 car garage, extra parking, welcoming front porch and big back patio for grilling and company. Newer kitchen al…
Great investment opportunity. This home could make a great rental or Occupy and update. Nice flat lot with off street parking. Being sold As Is.
ABSOLUTE STUNNER Escape to modern countryside living in this enchanting 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom estate sprawling across 2 acres. Meticulously re…