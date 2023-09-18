ATTENTION! You don't want to miss out on this ranch style home in Glenwood school district! This home is completely updated and comes with a RARE 24x30 detached building that has an overhead door, concrete floor, and electric inside! Many updates include a brand new deck (2023), updated bathroom (2023) and updated kitchen! The large backyard is a blank canvas for your ideas! The location is just a few minutes from downtown Glenwood! This is your dream home awaiting!