Calling on lake lovers! This immaculately maintained ranch offers a perfect blend of comfort and convenience, providing an ideal haven for those seeking a peaceful retreat. Boasting a prime location, this home provides easy access to local amenities, parks, and scenic vistas, making it a true gem within the community. Updates include interior paint, carpet, fixtures, kitchen countertops and tile backsplash. Lower level has back yard access through walkout basement along with separate access with steps leading to the garage. There's plenty of summer heat left to enjoy lake living! Docks included. Don't miss out!