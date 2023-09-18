This cozy Council Bluffs home at 2835 8th Ave sits on a corner lot, offering extra space and privacy. Inside, you'll find a charming three-season room to enjoy year-round. A newer water heater, furnace, and A/C ensures worry-free efficiency. The living areas feature hardwood floors, adding warmth and character. Conveniently located near parks, schools, and amenities, this home is ready for its next chapter. Come see it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $165,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
2 story 3bdr home with lots of trees, enclosed porch, full basement. If you are looking for that HGTV project then here it is. Make this one y…
Great 2 story property with tons of potential! This home was previously used as two separate rental units with a potential of adding a 3rd in …
Neat and clean 4 bedroom with 2 car garage, extra parking, welcoming front porch and big back patio for grilling and company. Newer kitchen al…
Great investment opportunity. This home could make a great rental or Occupy and update. Nice flat lot with off street parking. Being sold As Is.
ABSOLUTE STUNNER Escape to modern countryside living in this enchanting 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom estate sprawling across 2 acres. Meticulously re…