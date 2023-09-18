This cozy Council Bluffs home at 2835 8th Ave sits on a corner lot, offering extra space and privacy. Inside, you'll find a charming three-season room to enjoy year-round. A newer water heater, furnace, and A/C ensures worry-free efficiency. The living areas feature hardwood floors, adding warmth and character. Conveniently located near parks, schools, and amenities, this home is ready for its next chapter. Come see it today!