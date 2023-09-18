Julie Eberhardt, M: 402-651-4993, julie.eberhardt@outlook.com, www.omahare.com - PRE-INSPECTED! This cute home is in a fantasitic location that is close to everything! This 1.5 story 3 bed 1.75 bath house has so much to offer. There are two bedrooms on the main floor and the third is upstairs in the dormer. The windows were updated in 2011, new laminate floors in living room in 2021, updated full bathroom on main floor. Basement includes a 3/4 bathroom and separate laundry area as well as two bonus room areas. You will love the flat fully fenced back yard. There is a detached 1 car garage.