Don't miss this delightfully updated and remodeled ranch with 2 car garage! There is a 3rd 10'8 x 11'4 non conforming bedroom (pass through) to add additional space. The kitchen has been professionally remodeled to include new soft close cabinets, solid surface counters, tile backsplash, new sink and faucet, new flooring and paint. Professional remodeling has been done in the bathroom as well! All new floor coverings and paint throughout the home showcase the meticulous work that has been done here. New GFCI outlets throughout and a whole house surge protector. This is truly a move in ready home. Enjoy your large privacy fenced back yard and deck complete with fire pit and lounge chairs. All appliances included. Snatch up this lovely home before someone else does! AMA