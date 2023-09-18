Jeff Forman, M: 402-968-7140, jeff.forman@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - Adorable 1.5 story home in an amazing location! Plenty of space to spread out in this 3 bed, 2 bath home with two living rooms, good sized bedrooms and spacious kitchen. Upcoming fall nights and winter days will be toasty with the centrally located fireplace. Great space for an office with plenty of built-ins on the 2nd floor! Plus there is an additional finished space in basement for a man cave or non-conforming bedroom. Enjoy your morning coffee overlooking your sprawling back yard from the roof top deck! Newer carpet & kitchen flooring, updated furnace and newer roof! See this home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $210,000
