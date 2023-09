Open Sunday Sept 17 12-2 Updated Kitchen has with solid surface counters, lighted cabinets above. Laundry off Kitchen. Beautiful dining area with hearth room w fireplace and hard wood floors. Sitting area off dining area , that leads to a private patio.This 3 bedroom 3 bath home has a large living room, 2 fireplaces, family room in lower level . Seating area above in the trees for the perfect cup of coffee2 car garage. Home is sold As Is. AMA