Jennifer Morgan, M: 402-216-1161, jnymorgan@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/Jennifer.Morgan - This FANTASTIC home on nearly 6 acres INSIDE OF TOWN is surrounded by gorgeous trees and sits nestled at the end of it's own private drive! Upon entry you will notice the stunning open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, beautiful fireplace, and abundant natural light. Kitchen features include stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, pantry, spacious dining area, and slider out to the massive composite deck. Retreat to the luxurious master suite with trey ceiling, walk-in closet, and 3/4 bath! Downstairs is perfect for guests or enjoying family/rec space, there's even an office area, updated bathroom with shower, and storage! What an exceptionally memorable setting highlighted by the supersized shed, chicken coop, gardens, and fruit trees. Acreage is 5.85 gross (.39 exempt), so 5.46 net. An extraordinary value, absolutely a MUST SEE!