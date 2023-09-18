This price is for Both units. Situated on a cul-de-sac. Each unit has 2 bedrooms. The owner's unit has a large addition with a master bath and large main floor family room. The Family room and Master walks out to a rear deck. The rear yard is very private. The lower level has an additional family room or office space with an additional 1/2 bath. This property is very well kept. There is a Tenant in unit A.