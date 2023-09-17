The enchanting elegance of the historic Wickham House, a 21/2-story brick Queen Anne gem nestled in the bluffs. Impeccably restored, this stunning Victorian marvel is an awe-inspiring brick structure with intricate detailing, and a gracious front porch that leaves a lasting impression. Pass through the grand double doors and you are greeted by exquisite woodwork and soaring ceilings, showcasing meticulous preservation. This incredible historic home is a Council Bluffs treasurer. 4 Bedrooms all with dedicated baths, and a massive 3rd floor ready for more of whatever space you are looking for. Whether a home, B&B, or business space, this extraordinary piece of historic Council Bluffs Real Estate is ready for you to contribute to. The home is in impeccable condition and a rare opportunity