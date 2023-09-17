Prepare to take a step back in time with this absolutely immaculate, history-filled Victorian home near the heart of Council Bluffs! A wedding present in 1904 has led to over a century of memories, history, and ornate details. Like the Anaglypta (wallpaper) in the dining room, hand painted black with 24k gold design. Pine wood floors throughout with intricate floral carpet. Home has over 3,000 sqft of finished living space throughout two floors. Rounded rooms on main and 2nd floor would be perfect for home offices, music rooms, reading rooms, and more! Enjoy the front wrap around porch in the mornings and enclosed sun room during the evenings - plus the old sleeping porch can serve as a large flex room! There is so much history and character in this home that you have to see it in person!