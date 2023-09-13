Welcome to this 19th century home that gleams with old world charm. Situated on a 1.30 acre lot, this stunning home has many unique features that make it a treasured find. An inviting wrap around porch, gorgeous foyer full of original woodwork, large formal dining room adorned with a hand painted mural, by Gustave A. Fuchs, to name a few! The home also features 5 remarkably spacious bedrooms and 5 updated baths. The primary bed includes a private bath, 2 sitting rooms & it's own martini deck. A 6th bedroom on the 2nd floor has been converted to a laundry room for added convenience. Finally, all this history has been wrapped up with lots of modern touches, newer roof and siding, almost all new windows and drywall, updated wiring, electrical panel and plumbing!