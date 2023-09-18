Josh Briggs, M: 402-301-4994, josh.briggs@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome home! This fully remodeled home boasts a fresh exterior with custom updates, all new windows, a new roof, gutters, driveway, and siding. Inside, you'll find all an updated kitchen with sleek finishes, along with new premium carpet and pad, COREtec LVP, paint, and trim throughout. The spacious layout offers comfortable living spaces and tranquil bedrooms. The bathrooms have been modernized with stylish fixtures. Outside, the private backyard awaits your personal touch. Conveniently located near amenities, schools, and parks, this home is a must-see! Schedule a showing today.