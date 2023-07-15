Before the Carson Rodeo, Donia Days, Iowa State Fair and back-to-school, there is a special election in Pottawattamie County on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

This special election, in my opinion, is the most significant event of 2023.

On Aug. 1, the voters of Pottawattamie County will decide how their county Board of Supervisors will be elected. Because I am methodical and data-driven, I have researched the “cause and effect” of a plan change, and I am sharing these details with you.

Pursuant to Iowa Code 2023, Section 331.206, there are three options on the table:

Plan 1: Election at-large without district residence requirement for the members.

Plan 2: Election at-large but with equal-population district residence requirements for the members.

Plan 3: Election from single-member equal-population districts in which the electors of each district shall elect one member who must reside in that district.

After the polls close on Aug. 1, the plan receiving the most votes will be the method used to elect the individual members of the Board of Supervisors beginning in 2024.

Currently, Plan 1 is how Pottawattamie County supervisors are elected. Plan 1 is the only one that will provide the best representation for all citizens of Pottawattamie County.

If Plan 1 receives the most votes, no changes will be made. Two supervisors will be elected in November 2024, and five supervisors will continue to represent all residents of Pottawattamie County.

If Plan 2 or Plan 3 receive the most votes, the county will be apportioned into single-member supervisor districts on the basis of population, not area, pursuant to specific requirements as directed by Iowa Code Section 49.3.

A temporary county redistricting commission will be appointed to identify the district boundaries after the Aug. 1 special election. The district boundaries could change after the census every 10 years. Five supervisors — one from each district — would be elected in November 2024.

These are the Iowa Code requirements for drawing districts. All election districts, including county supervisor districts, shall be drawn according to the following standards:

All boundaries shall follow precinct boundaries;

All districts shall be as nearly equal as practicable to the ideal population for the districts as determined by dividing the number of districts to be established into the population of the county.

All districts shall be composed of contiguous territory as compact as practicable.

Consideration shall not be given to the addresses of incumbent officeholders, political affiliations of registered voters, previous election results, or demographic information other than population head counts, except as required by the Constitution and the laws of the United States.

Cities shall not be divided into two or more county supervisor districts unless the population of the city is greater than the ideal size of a district. Cities shall be divided into the smallest number of county supervisor districts possible.

Plan 3 does not allow for equal division based on area or land mass. It requires division by population along precinct boundaries.

According to 2020 census data, the population of Pottawattamie County is 93,667. Divided by five, the ideal population size is 18,734.

The population of Council Bluffs is 62,415. With two-thirds of Pottawattamie County’s population in ZIP codes 51501, 51502 and 51503, three — quite possibly four — of the five supervisors would be elected with a mailing address of Council Bluffs.

If a supervisor is elected to represent a district, they are directly responsible to only their constituents within their district. Constituents in the urban nucleus of the county, within the Council Bluffs city limits, have different needs than the constituents in the rural areas.

Think about how the county budget could be impacted if one, two or possibly three districts don’t live on secondary roads or rely upon our deputies or county EMS for protection.

When I campaigned for the County Board of Supervisors last year, I did so on the platform that I would represent every citizen — rural and urban. Forcing all rural residents into one gigantic district with limited power to represent their unique interests is a bad idea.

Please join me in voting for Plan 1 on Aug. 1 ensuring each resident of Pottawattamie County is represented by five supervisors.

Susan Miller

Pottawattamie County

Supervisor

Carson