On Aug. 1, Pottawattamie County voters have a rare opportunity to improve how we — proud Pott. County citizens — elect candidates vying for a seat on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.

In less than a month, voters will choose one of three plans, the winner of which will determine how we elect supervisors moving forward.

As a member of the local organization Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County, I am a firm advocate of Plan 3. Here’s the short reason why: It makes sense.

Under Plan 3, Pottawattamie County would be divided into five equally populated districts. The candidate running must live in the district they wish to represent, and voters get to vote only for the candidate running in their district. Makes sense, right?

Turns out, many county residents — once they learned about Plan 3 — agree, which is great news because I’ve spent the past several months working with folks from my organization and the Western Iowa Labor Federation gathering the required signatures (4,000!) to get the measure on the ballot and in front of county voters.

With every signature we captured, we explained to voters that:

Iowa law allows counties to select one of three options as the method of electing the county supervisor candidates.

Pottawattamie County supervisors are currently elected and serve at-large, which means they don’t represent districts within the county

Two other election method options exist in addition to the current system.

County voters have the right to decide how they want to elect their supervisors, including insisting they live among the people who elect them — including in rural communities.

Now here’s the long reason why I, and so many of my fellow Pott. County residents, believe in Plan 3: It mirrors how candidates for the Iowa House of Representatives and the U.S. House of Representatives are elected.

Plan 3 reflects the principles and tenets of democracy, and it’s the only choice that guarantees that rural residents will have a representative who lives in a rural part of the county.

Also, it’s the best choice for Pott County. Vote for Plan 3 on Aug. 1.

Doug Irwin

Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County co-chair

Council Bluffs