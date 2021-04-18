Allowing government officials to choose the media that cover them a bad precedent

The court determined the Evers administration’s exclusion of some media outlets did not violate the outlet’s constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of the press and equal access, The AP reported.

Ricketts is a Republican and Evers a Democrat. Ricketts’ new policy was announced after an Omaha-based online news outlet, which is funded in part by a large donor that has funded left-of-center advocacy groups, said Ricketts’ administration has ignored its questions and recently denied it access to a press conference, The AP reported. The Wisconsin case was brought by a conservative think tank that has been denied access to Evers’ press conferences and media distribution lists, The AP reported.

The idea that government officials can pick and choose which media outlets cover them should send a chill down the spine of anyone who desires a properly functioning government.

Unfortunately, this is already happening in Iowa as well. Laura Belin, who publishes the Bleeding Heartland political website, has not been permitted to cover Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ press conferences and denied credentials to cover the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature.