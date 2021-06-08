Behind the Badge: Council Bluffs Police Department values

Collaboration: Officers and civilians must collaborate with citizens, colleagues, other law enforcement agencies, nonprofit groups and public and private partners. When it comes to collaboration, we utilize available partnerships to define the best possible path to resolving a wide variety of situations.

Leadership: Like the other values listed, leadership is woven into everything that makes a well-rounded officer or civilian. Author and world-renowned leadership trainer, John Maxwell, defines leadership as “influence, nothing more, nothing less.” Our incredible officers and civilians work to meet each person encountered throughout their shift, define the situation they face, and determine the best possible and most permanent resolution for all involved.

Positive attitude: Finally, each Council Bluffs Police Department member must demonstrate a positive attitude every day! People call 911 because they have absolutely no one else to call — no one. That means that our staff gets pulled into extremely difficult situations, frequently the darkest moments in a citizen’s life. Our officers and civilians also experience highs, lows, personal challenges, and their own dark moments. But, even on their bad days, they step up to serve the citizens with a positive attitude.