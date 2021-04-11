Column: More information, transparency needed from Supreme Court

With the court involved, it feels like the state’s redistricting process, which is widely hailed for its nonpartisan nature, has an improved chance of staying on track despite unprecedented circumstances.

And yet, within that announcement there was also a cause for concern. It would be fair, and perhaps a bit understated, to say the court is not conveying much of an air of transparency.

The announcement provided few details about how the court may involve itself in the redistricting process, other than to say that it would implement a process that would permit “to the extent possible, the redistricting framework presently set forth in Iowa Code chapter 42…”.

That’s pretty vague.

Will the court just extend the deadline and allow the Legislative Services Agency and Iowa Legislature conduct the procedure as they normally would? Will the court have LSA draw the maps and then approve those maps, leaving legislators out of the process? Or will the court do all the work of both drawing and approving the maps?

The press release gave no indication of what the court might do.

What’s more is the court said, at the present time, it does not anticipate answering additional questions or making any other public comments.