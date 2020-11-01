Commentary: A justice of our own

When I look back at my time in college, in law school and as a young attorney, my legal heroes were always men: Justices Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas and the “great dissenter,” John Marshall Harlan. This never really struck me as odd, though. The most important thing to me was seeing my personal legal philosophy represented at the highest levels, regardless of whether the justices who held them reflected my gender.

However, if asked to think about it long enough, a part of me perpetually felt like a black sheep as a woman “originalist” — one who refuses to amend or “update” the meaning of statutes or the Constitution based on her personal preferences. I can count on one hand the number of women I knew in law school who took this approach. There certainly was no originalist Ruth Bader Ginsburg-esque female icon for me to look up to and admire in the same way I did Justice Scalia.