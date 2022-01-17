Commentary: MLK — Long live the dream

As he stood and looked out from his second floor hotel balcony, a peace could be found within him.

A man of merely 39 years young — yet his last 20 years of life's work held such a dynamic that not even he would understand.

Freshly in Memphis, where he had spoken just the day before in support of a sanitation workers strike, King got himself cleaned up and dressed to go and enjoy a meal for dinner.

Upon getting ready to leave, he decided to take a step onto the balcony.

What was he thinking? What was he feeling?

We can only imagine what thoughts could have been swirling around in his brain. As the hands on the hotel's clock fatefully fell to just one minute 6 p.m. — bang!

A single shot.

Entering through his jaw and finally resting in his neck atop his spinal cord, the shot crippled King. Within an hour he would be dead.

April 4, 1968, 7:05 p.m.

A public outcry unlike any in history would follow soon after this senseless, deliberate and calculated murder of "god's servant."

How about we rewind.

On Jan. 15, 1929 a child was born to a family in Atlanta, Georgia. Michael King Jr. His father, Baptist pastor Michael king. His mother, congregation organist Alberta king.

It wasn't until some five years later, after a trip to Germany, that Michael Sr. not only changed his own name, but that of his sons as well — from Michael to Martin Luther, based on his newfound admiration for the protestant reformation leader Martin Luther.

An extremely bright young man was King Jr. By the age of 15, he'd enrolled in college at Morehouse, completely skipping over ninth through 12 grades.

Though three generations before him had served as ministers in the Baptist church, he didn't start his young adulthood with that desire. It wasn't until after a meeting with the college president that he began rethinking his family's evangelical legacy.

King went on to complete a theological studies program in Pennsylvania, followed by a PhD from Boston University in 1955.

He began developing an interest in the treatment of and discriminatory practices against African Americans as well as the growth and advancements needed to create a shift in equality.

He traveled with, walked to, marched for, spoke about and lived by his 100% conviction to obtain better results for the Black community through peaceful demonstrations and nonviolent energies.

This actually earned him a great deal of criticism amongst his own race due to an ever-increasing desire for justice "by any means" as was preached by his contemporary Malcolm X and a variety of pro-Black militant groups.

Undeterred, King would go on to spread his message and his purpose with the world.

You see, the effect of this humble doctor's mission had already began to generate traction and support within communities of all races.

Not only Blacks, but whites as well found comfort in what he stood for and in the belief that all Americans deserved to vote, work, receive proper pay and racial fairness.

By 1958, the first attempt was made on Dr. King's life.

Some 10 years prior to his death, at a book signing in Harlem, New York he was approached by a woman. Upon confirming that he was indeed Dr. King, the mentally ill woman, Izola Ware, proceeded to plunge a 7 inch letter opener into his chest with the tip of the blade just barely missing his heart.

The result was hours and hours of emergency surgery followed by a message of mercy and peace from his hospital bed for his attacker.

Dr. King and his family embodied what it meant to promote, support and remain steadfast to an ideal.

The ideal that: Despite the color of the skin the blood drips from, it's the same.

The ideal that: By sitting and speaking to one another not as Blacks, not as whites but as humans — then and only then could there be a true shift in the fast growing racial divide.

And finally, the ideal that: Real peace and true healing could only come from being different than the examples of behavior shown and inflicted upon them. (Dr. King was arrested 29 times for every reason from driving 30 miles an hour to charges that never even existed )

I could definitely get lost in sharing information but I'll wrap it up with this thought: This man had a fire in his eyes and a passion for what was right. He became the spokesman and beacon of hope in equality for an entire era.

I urge all of you today to do two things :

1. Do some reading of your own about this amazing leader.

2. Think of one lesson that you can take away from Dr. King's life and experiences. And share whatever lesson you pick with one friend and one stranger.

Let me say it again: I'm asking each of you to reflect on one thing you learned from Martin Luther King Jr.'s life. And share with one friend, one stranger.

Each one, teach one.

Bless your world! I pray for nothing but blessings and favor upon your week ahead.

Taylor is an Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist.