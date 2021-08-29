 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMENTARY: On the front lines, here’s what the 7 stages of severe COVID-19 look like
0 comments

COMMENTARY: On the front lines, here’s what the 7 stages of severe COVID-19 look like

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I’m a respiratory therapist. With the fourth wave of the pandemic in full swing, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, the trajectory of the patients I see, from admission to critical care, is all too familiar. When they’re vaccinated, their COVID-19 infections most likely end after Stage 1. If only that were the case for everyone.

Get vaccinated. If you choose not to, here’s what to expect if you are hospitalized for a serious case of COVID-19.

Stage 1. You’ve had debilitating symptoms for a few days, but now it is so hard to breathe that you come to the emergency room. Your oxygen saturation level tells us you need help, a supplemental flow of 1 to 4 liters of oxygen per minute. We admit you and start you on antivirals, steroids, anticoagulants or monoclonal antibodies. You’ll spend several days in the hospital feeling run-down, but if we can wean you off the oxygen, you’ll get discharged. You survive.

Stage 2. It becomes harder and harder for you to breathe. “Like drowning,” many patients describe the feeling. The bronchodilator treatments we give you provide little relief. Your oxygen requirements increase significantly, from 4 liters to 15 liters to 40 liters per minute. Little things, like relieving yourself or sitting up in bed, become too difficult for you to do on your own. Your oxygen saturation rapidly declines when you move about. We transfer you to the intensive care unit.

Stage 3. You’re exhausted from hyperventilating to satisfy your body’s demand for air. We put you on noninvasive, “positive pressure” ventilation — a big, bulky face mask that must be Velcro’d tightly around your face so the machine can efficiently push pressure into your lungs to pop them open so you get enough of the oxygen it delivers.

Stage 4. Your breathing becomes even more labored. We can tell you’re severely fatigued. An arterial blood draw confirms that the oxygen content in your blood is critically low. We prepare to intubate you. If you’re able to and if there’s time, we will suggest that you call your loved ones. This might be the last time they’ll hear your voice.

We connect you to a ventilator. You are sedated and paralyzed, fed through a feeding tube, hooked to a Foley catheter and a rectal tube. We turn your limp body regularly, so you don’t develop pressure ulcers — bed sores. We bathe you and keep you clean. We flip you onto your stomach to allow for better oxygenation. We will try experimental therapeutics.

Stage 5. Some patients survive Stage 4. Unfortunately, your oxygen levels and overall condition have not improved after several days on the ventilator. Your COVID-infested lungs need assistance and time to heal, something that an ECMO machine, which bypasses your lungs and oxygenates your blood, can provide. But alas, our community hospital doesn’t have that capability.

If you’re stable enough, you will get transferred to another hospital for that therapy. Otherwise, we’ll continue treating you as best we can. We’re understaffed and overwhelmed, but we’ll always give you the best care we can.

Stage 6. The pressure required to open your lungs is so high that air can leak into your chest cavity, so we insert tubes to clear it out. Your kidneys fail to filter the byproducts from the drugs we continuously give you. Despite diuretics, your entire body swells from fluid retention, and you require dialysis to help with your renal function.

The long hospital stay and your depressed immune system make you susceptible to infections. A chest X-ray shows fluid accumulating in your lung sacs. A blood clot may show up, too. We can’t prevent these complications at this point; we treat them as they present.

If your blood pressure drops critically, we will administer vasopressors to bring it up, but your heart may stop anyway. After several rounds of CPR, we’ll get your pulse and circulation back. But soon, your family will need to make a difficult decision.

Stage 7: After several meetings with the palliative care team, your family decides to withdraw care. We extubate you, turning off the breathing machinery. We set up a final FaceTime call with your loved ones. As we work in your room, we hear crying and loving goodbyes. We cry, too, and we hold your hand until your last natural breath.

I’ve been at this for 17 months now. It doesn’t get easier. My pandemic stories rarely end well.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Iowa mother can either work or protect her immunocompromised child, thanks to mask-mandate law
Columnists

Commentary: Iowa mother can either work or protect her immunocompromised child, thanks to mask-mandate law

Brianne Magel, a divorced mother of two in Des Moines, Iowa, faces a Hobson's choice — between safeguarding her young daughter's health and earning an income to support the family. Seven-year-old Eleanor has Loeys-Dietz Syndrome, a rare genetic connective tissue disorder, which compromises her immune system. In 2019 she had an anticipated open heart surgery. "If she got COVID, it would ...

Commentary: Did you miss Fauci’s most urgent warning?
Columnists

Commentary: Did you miss Fauci’s most urgent warning?

Breaking news about the deadly COVID-19 flashed across our news screens Thursday morning. Finally, President Joe Biden’s pandemic alert team seemed to be issuing the lifesaving medical science warning call we all urgently needed to hear and heed. Before it is too late! Yet it whooshed across our screens so quickly and quietly that you may well have missed it. Just as its real urgency has ...

Commentary: The No. 3 Democrat in the House recognizes dangers of caving to the far left
Columnists

Commentary: The No. 3 Democrat in the House recognizes dangers of caving to the far left

The Democratic Party has a real gem right within its midst. It would do Democrats well to pay attention. That gem is Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, who, as majority whip, is the third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives. Clyburn is also a retired educator. He has been using his prodigious skills at perception of the American electorate. When Democrats listen to Clyburn, they ...

Commentary: Canada just surpassed us on vaccinations. Good for them, and shame on us
Columnists

Commentary: Canada just surpassed us on vaccinations. Good for them, and shame on us

Three months ago, Canada, which has no domestic manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccines, lagged far behind the United States in immunizations. Only 3% of its population was fully vaccinated. Canadians watched glumly as friends and relatives south of the border lined up for shots, while residents of Toronto and Montreal suffered repeated lockdowns. No longer. Last month, Canada blew past the United ...

Commentary: Honoring the best congressional offices
Columnists

Commentary: Honoring the best congressional offices

It's no secret that this has been a tough year for Congress. The pandemic and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol have left a malaise over the congressional community. The public continues to hold Congress is low regard. One public opinion survey asked what words they would use to describe Congress: "incompetent," "inept," "terrible" and "bad" topped the list. The challenge for many Americans ...

Commentary: To confront the reality of domestic terrorism, we need a federal law
Columnists

Commentary: To confront the reality of domestic terrorism, we need a federal law

A House committee to investigate the events of Jan. 6 held its first hearing this week, aiming to unravel the details of the Capitol riot that left five dead. The riot was an attack on our democracy, a startling insurrection that many have called an act of domestic terrorism, including FBI Director Christopher A. Wray. More than 500 participants in the violent mob have been charged with ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert