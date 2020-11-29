Echoes: Are there going to be 'Quaranteens' in the future?

In dealing with these problems, and hearing what some expectant parents are doing and saying, I’ve heard and read some interesting things they are doing in order to deal with this quarantining crisis, and moving on to become expectant parents. I have also heard that some have decided to add to their families, not children, but therapy pets to help them.

OK. Like I’ve said, I like humor, and I hope you find what I’m going to share next — all the way to the last word — somewhat humorous.

Being someone who likes to delve deeper into things I have learned that some parents, or parents-to-be, are going so far as to give their babies names such as, “Covid and Corona,” which are twins, in order to validate the era they were born in.

Some have even used variations of the names, such as “Ko’rona,” “Vyress,” “Kovyd,” and “Quarantina.” There are also those who are trying to be more positive and are using names such as, “Faith,” “Hope,” “Charity,” and “Patience.” When it comes to naming babies born during times of pandemics, it’s obvious that there are varying mindsets. Some of those mindsets are in those parents who decided to add therapy pets to their families instead of having children. But then you are aware that most of our furry friends do seem to become more like our kids.

I have heard that some of these pets have been given similar names as the ones being given to children. And here is the one weird, but I find it somewhat humorous, thing I have read lately done by a person feeling angry about COVID-19. You are aware that you can choose a name to fit on a license plate? Well, this person, so angry at the virus, asked the DMV if he could choose a word to show his feelings. However, they chose to deny him his choice — FCCOVID.