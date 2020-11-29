Echoes: Are there going to be 'Quaranteens' in the future?

Will the babies being born through the end of this quarantining time, be known as “Quaranteens,” sometime around 2033-34?
Are you laughing? I work at trying to be more humorous these days. I’m sure you’re aware, as most of us are, that the younger married generation has needed profitable things to keep themselves busy. Therefore, some have decided to invest their time in starting families. There have obviously been other interesting and important projects that have been able to keep many from giving in to fear, stress, etc. But I have heard of many announcing the upcoming birth of their babies — their firstborn, such as our daughter and son-in-law. Yeah!
I am aware, as I’m sure you are also, that after the lockdown, most of us had to work on dealing with a “new normal.” It didn’t seem normal to some young marrieds that starting a family during a time when they were working at getting their lives organized, such as starting a new job, or business, and in some cases working at completing their degrees, was something that worked into their plans.
There are also those who shared their feelings that trying to start a family during such a pandemic crisis as COVID-19 is not a smart thing to do. And I’m sure that those who are dealing with a lot of fears and stress. If you are aware of anyone, any couple dealing with these problems, try to come along side of them and do what you can to encourage and support them.
In dealing with these problems, and hearing what some expectant parents are doing and saying, I’ve heard and read some interesting things they are doing in order to deal with this quarantining crisis, and moving on to become expectant parents. I have also heard that some have decided to add to their families, not children, but therapy pets to help them.
OK. Like I’ve said, I like humor, and I hope you find what I’m going to share next — all the way to the last word — somewhat humorous.
Being someone who likes to delve deeper into things I have learned that some parents, or parents-to-be, are going so far as to give their babies names such as, “Covid and Corona,” which are twins, in order to validate the era they were born in.
Some have even used variations of the names, such as “Ko’rona,” “Vyress,” “Kovyd,” and “Quarantina.” There are also those who are trying to be more positive and are using names such as, “Faith,” “Hope,” “Charity,” and “Patience.” When it comes to naming babies born during times of pandemics, it’s obvious that there are varying mindsets. Some of those mindsets are in those parents who decided to add therapy pets to their families instead of having children. But then you are aware that most of our furry friends do seem to become more like our kids.
I have heard that some of these pets have been given similar names as the ones being given to children. And here is the one weird, but I find it somewhat humorous, thing I have read lately done by a person feeling angry about COVID-19. You are aware that you can choose a name to fit on a license plate? Well, this person, so angry at the virus, asked the DMV if he could choose a word to show his feelings. However, they chose to deny him his choice — FCCOVID.
