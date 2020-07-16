Echoes: Feeling Under Pressure?

Do you feel as though you might be in a pressure cooker these days? Are you able to let enough steam off so you’re not going to get overdone?
Since being in this thing called “quarantine,” are you missing getting out, entertainment and work options that you normally take for granted? Are you aware that gems, like diamonds, come from being under pressure? So do some new character strengths.
However, before the world is dazzled with their value, they’ll face some painful cutting and polishing — meaning both diamonds and character. Pearls, unlike other gems, have to go through a time of damage. Lying open on the bottom of the ocean, oysters are vulnerable to sand being flicked inside them by currents, fish swimming past; and even some of them by pearl production companies. Unable to expel them, oysters keep overlaying these irritant sand pieces with what is known as nacre lining, in order to produce a beauty that will eventually overcome their pain and discomfort.
During His earthly ministry, a parable that Jesus gave was called, “the Pearl of Great Price.” It was about a pearl merchant who sold all he had to buy a pearl of great price. (Matt. 13:45-46) Jesus’ ministry was mainly among the broken and outcasts. He claimed his value of them by laying down his life — offering them a bridge across brokenness and a new start in life — in Heaven.
Even though, after His death and resurrection, his followers who had locked themselves away in fear, He came through their locked doors! The newness of life Jesus offered began rising up within them, as they reached out to anyone who would listen. In today’s world of uncertainty, reach out and share the Good News that Jesus will never leave or forsake us (Hebrews 13:5/ and other verses). It’s worth trusting someone who’s been through it all — torture, death and resurrection.
As you are reading many verses in the Bible you will run across a lot of times where we are told to “Be strong and courageous.” Meaning, don’t be afraid or terrified because of people or situations we have to deal with. In a world that encourages us to believe in ourselves, we need to understand who really is in charge.
In these current times, as well as in times of severe stress in previous decades, very often, people have a hard time taking God at His word. In these current times of what I call “testing,” I have needed to believe that I can in fact take God at His word. So, in place of worldly standards, the Bible’s admonishment that, “the Lord your God goes with you; He will never leave you or forsake you,” (Deuteronomy 31:6) should serve as the standard in our everyday lives.
It is my understanding that the verse in Deuteronomy 31:6 was written to encourage the people of Israel. The realities in their lives presented them with many unbelievable challenges, and God wanted them to know that they could trust Him at all time to lead them through all times of trouble.
Prior to my strong-believer-in-God’s-word mother-in-law’s passing a couple of years ago, one of her most memorable and encouraging words were, “It will all work out.” So, taking both her words and God’s words, and moving forward, I am persuaded to not be conformed to the thinking patterns of this world, but instead allowing God to renew my mind daily with His truths, which are His good, pleasing and perfect will for our lives.
— Contact Allen Stark at amsstark@msn.com.
