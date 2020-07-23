Echoes: 'Go'

In Matthew 28, the resurrected Jesus stood on a mountaintop in Galilee and commanded his followers to go forth and baptize all nations in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. He also told us in Mark 16:15 to go into the world and proclaim the gospel to all of creation.
These orders, from the Commanding Chief, Jesus Christ, are known as The Great Commission.
Even though I called myself a “Christian” back in 1984, I finally came to the realization that I was not living and representing Christ as I knew he wanted me to. My life, to a degree, had been a series of bad decisions, straying from the theology I had been taught in my youth, and prideful living. Today, I wonder how many people in my life at that time may have considered me a hypocrite. Even now, when I meet people from my past, or communicate with them on the internet, I wonder if my previous ways still echo in their memory.
Thankfully, as a newborn Christian, I’ve come to understand we’re saved by grace, and God is not holding our failures against us. Today, out of love for others, inspired by God’s deep love for me, I do my best to put behind me all traces of my past actions. I want my life to echo Jesus Christ to all I come in contact with, from now on and into eternity. In all honesty, I do still fail at times, but praise God for his redeeming and restoring power.
“There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.” — Romans 8:1.
Having had a lot more time these days, during this world’s pandemic, and quarantining, I have spent more time getting into God’s Word, praying, and listening to His voice. And because of doing so, my life’s goal now is to exemplify Christ and the Father’s love, and give no one (especially my children and grandchildren) a reason to be estranged from him.
Hear me out on this. God’s not interested in numbers: He’s interested in souls. I believe our primary mission as Christians shouldn’t be to build the biggest churches and pack them with believers. Our goal should be to reach the lost, the nonbelievers, and those who haven’t as yet heard the good news of the Gospel.
Nonbelievers don’t usually go to church. So we must go after them. We have to provide them with the information, motivation and inspiration to follow Jesus. We must give them all the support we can, and encouragement necessary to build a solid and lasting foundation of faith. We must help them stay on the path throughout the rest of their lives.
We need to see ourselves as instruments in the hands of the Holy Spirit. Instead of focusing on our differences, we need to unite on common ground. Jesus died to save us all. He is Lord of all. There are a lot of lost people out there. We need to join forces as Christians and find ways to reach out to those lost souls so Jesus can save them. We must go, wherever the Lord leads us, and make disciples.
What does your life echo today? Are you misrepresenting Christ and the Father’s undying love for others? If so, repent of those things in your life that have kept you from representing the Father and Son’s forgiving and redeeming love. Then, praise and thank them for their work in making you into a new person that can represents grace and agape love, which is now working in and through you.
May the love of the Father and Son give you a desire to go forth and echo their love, grace, and truth to this fallen world.
— Contact Allen Stark at amsstark@msn.com.
