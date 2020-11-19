Echoes: Good vs. evil – no contest!

“I’ve spent the best years of my life helping people have a good time; giving them lighter pleasures; and all I get is abuse as a hunted man.”

Who was this poor, misunderstood victim? It was none other than Al Capone, whose web of corruption and gangland ties ruled the 1920s in Chicago, and in many ways still does today. Capone’s whining is typical of the self-delusion of evil. But where did evil originate? The scene is played out in Genesis 3:1-24. It’s about “The Fall of mankind.”

God made our world good, with enough resources for everyone. But then the Bible describes how evil invaded the scene following a rebellion by Satan and his angels, seeking to poison all of God’s generosity. My Uncle Sam Keller grew up in Chicago during the 20s, and during one of our visits several years ago prior to him dying, he shared what he had heard about Capone and his evil cronies, because he knew I had just been to Chicago, and knew that my column for the newspaper was about things that happened in yesteryear. He told me that prior to moving to Chicago, Capone had lived in New York and became involved with small-time gangs. History proved that he was also involved in many “hit man” type murders, which his trial proved.