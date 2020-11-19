Echoes: Good vs. evil – no contest!

“I’ve spent the best years of my life helping people have a good time; giving them lighter pleasures; and all I get is abuse as a hunted man.”
Who was this poor, misunderstood victim? It was none other than Al Capone, whose web of corruption and gangland ties ruled the 1920s in Chicago, and in many ways still does today. Capone’s whining is typical of the self-delusion of evil. But where did evil originate? The scene is played out in Genesis 3:1-24. It’s about “The Fall of mankind.”
God made our world good, with enough resources for everyone. But then the Bible describes how evil invaded the scene following a rebellion by Satan and his angels, seeking to poison all of God’s generosity. My Uncle Sam Keller grew up in Chicago during the 20s, and during one of our visits several years ago prior to him dying, he shared what he had heard about Capone and his evil cronies, because he knew I had just been to Chicago, and knew that my column for the newspaper was about things that happened in yesteryear. He told me that prior to moving to Chicago, Capone had lived in New York and became involved with small-time gangs. History proved that he was also involved in many “hit man” type murders, which his trial proved.
One of the craziest things I remember hearing my uncle talk about was Capone’s involvement with the IRS and his income tax evasion trial. Because of what I’ve heard about government corruption, both past and current, I decided to check some history and discovered that in 1927, the Supreme Court ruled that illegally earned income was subject to income tax; Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. rejected the argument that the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution protected criminals from reporting illegal income. Does that sound crazy or what?
Anyway, Capone was convicted and sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, fined $50,000 plus $7,692 for court costs, and was held liable for $215,000 plus interest due on his back taxes. However, Capone’s FBI criminal record in 1932 shows that most of his criminal charges were dismissed. There are those who believe that he was able to buy a judge.
So, you think those were the more evil days of gangs and violence? Wrong! Further internet research shows that public corruption and political crime still runs rampant in Chicago.
In the 1980s, the FBI’s Operation Greylord uncovered corruption in Chicago’s judicial system. Greylord was the longest and most successful undercover operation in the history of the FBI, and resulted in 92 federal indictments, including 17 judges, 48 lawyers, eight policemen, 10 deputy sheriffs, eight court officials, and one state legislator. Nearly all were convicted on a variety of charges including bribery, kickbacks, fraud, vote buying, racketeering, and drug trafficking.
A 2015 report released by the University of Illinois-Chicago’s political science department declared Chicago the “corruption capital of America.” The Chicago-based Federal Judicial District for Northern Illinois reported 45 public corruption convictions for 2013 and a total of 1,642 convictions for the 38 years since 1976 when the U.S. Department of Justice began compiling statistics.
The US Attorney for the Northern district of Illinois, in a press conference in January 2016 commented, “Public corruption in Chicago is a disease.”
Back to El Chapo’s massive U.S. drug operation. Chicago became a key hub for his criminal activities. In hundreds of truck and train shipments, it has been learned that tons of cocaine rolled into Chicago hidden among loads of vegetables, shrimp, and even live sheep.
Chicago acted as the distribution center for the network of the Sinaloa cartel. It has been estimated that as much as 227 million dollars a year was made from the U.S. operation in Chicago. Investigators say that El Chapo supplied 80% of Chicago’s heroin and cocaine.
It has also been proven that the majority of the gun violence can be traced to drugs. Over 150,000 street gang members have made their living selling heroin, cocaine, and meth.
Based on current news involving government employees, famous people using money to get their way, or influence others to do the unthinkable, so many are falling prey to evil deceit, and not just in Chicago.
