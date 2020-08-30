 Skip to main content
Echoes: Grandparents, you are loved!
Echoes: Grandparents, you are loved!

Many years ago I wrote the following words about my maternal grandma I spent several summers with, and who taught my brother and me many life lessons:

“My grandma likes to play with God. They have a kind of game. She plants the garden full of seeds. He sends the sun and rain. She likes to sit and talk with Him, and knows He is right there, She prays about the whole wide world, and then leaves us in His care.”

Grandparents come in all sizes, shapes and ages. To most grandchildren they are a joy and the greatest of all teachers. Once not long after we moved back to our roots here in the Midwest, I was invited to speak to a group of grandparents in Audubon. As I left the director’s office at the facility, I recall her saying; “You will enjoy being with all those grandparents.” And indeed, I did, and still do. My wife and I have had the opportunity to minister to the older generation in several places we have lived.

Children do grow up, becoming parents and eventually grandparents, some making it to even being great grandparents. When my grandparents Vera and Oscar Stevens and Grandma and Grandpa O’Haver passed away, a big part of me seemed to disappear, until I later found it hiding in my heart and memories (Echoes).

One of the great memories I have is of a dear ole friend, Lester Wheatley. (I don’t use the word “old” too often, because some see me in that category now.) Walter was nearing his 98th birthday and gave me the honor of helping him write a Living Legacy Letter to share with his friends and family at the party. In doing so he wanted to encourage both young and old to follow the following advice:

“As you grow older, look for new opportunities to reinvent yourselves. Look for a way to create new passions and desires to replace the old ones. And most important, find new friends, do new things, and spend more time in sharing with others, especially the younger generation when possible. In doing these things myself, the best gift I received, as I got older, was my second wife, Elleen, who holds the title, ‘oldest living female Marine in Iowa.’

“If I were saying ‘good-bye’ to you today for the last time, I would want you to know that I have been blessed to be able to have many opportunities to begin life again with new hopes and dreams. And so I want to encourage you to have the courage to squeeze every drop of joy, satisfaction, and yes, gratitude, with the last bits of energy and compassion you still have in you.”

Having assisted Mr. Wheatley in composing his Legacy Letter, he also inspired me to look for new opportunities to help others. Ask yourself, as I have, “Who could use your help, your companionship, and comfort — now? What can make you feel like you are accomplishing something that will make a difference to the ones you love, your friends, your family, those in need? Do it now!

“Give with a warm hand, not a cold hand,” as the saying goes.

If you have the opportunity to change someone’s life for the better, you will be able to create new, happy, and long-lasting memories that can possibly live on into the next generation. So make the most of every experience; go beyond risks; see the possibilities in doing some new things, especially if those things will allow your joy to flow into others.

Let me also remind you that there is a “Grandparents Day” celebrated each year on the first Sunday after Labor Day. Marian McQuade from West Virginia began the celebration back in 1956. She was inspired to do so because she had learned that many nursing home residents had been forgotten by their families, or had become distant in space and time.

Parents, use this special day to help your children become more aware of the strength, information, and guidance older people, especially grandparents, can offer them.

On behalf of all grandchildren, I would like to say, “thank you” grandmas and grandpas for all you’ve done for us over the years. We will always love and remember you.

— Contact Allen Stark at amsstark@msn.com.

Allen Stark

Allen Stark
