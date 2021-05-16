Echoes: Hey Dad, are you there?

I must admit, I haven’t been the kind of dad I should have been, but thank God, I’ve been given second and third chances to be the kind I would like to encourage all dads to be.
Dads are important! Kids need dads to validate their self-worth. I had two dads, a birth-dad and a step-dad, neither of whom were able to give me a sense of worth. I am an example of what can come to a family and to future relationships when a dad is absent or not as involved with his kids as they need him to be.
My dads were there, but remained disengaged for the most part. That can lead to a child’s loss of self-worth and identity. It did in my case for many years. Kids begin thinking that they are not important or not worthy of dad’s attention, or even worse, they’re a burden to him. As a result, they can develop insecurities and anxieties and may never feel they are good enough.
When it comes to building a child’s self-esteem, moms instill value in their children and dads validate it. If mom is doing her job, but dad is not right behind her doing the validating, a son may enter into inappropriate relationships to do that for him, or a daughter may go out to find someone who will do the same. They want someone to validate their self worth; but they can only get that from dad.
Validation is like a stamp of approval. It tells your child they are loved and accepted for who they are, regardless. It validates that they are a valued and important part of the family and are a beautiful person worthy of their father’s love. Can’t you just tell a child that? Of course you can — you should! But actions speak louder than words. Show your children that you are not only willing to spend time with them, but that you cannot wait for the next time. It’s a very special and important time of your life — and theirs.
And so what if the father is absent?
A few years ago I knew a man who was slowly dying from terminal cancer. Before he did, he asked a close buddy to look after his children when he was gone. Now that’s dedication! That man understood the importance of the role of the father. He wanted a father-type to be looking out for his children, to be sure they would have the support and validation they would so desperately need, especially after the loss of a father they loved so much.
“My kid doesn’t want to spend time with me.”
Not every dad knows how to be a good father, because, as I’ve said, they didn’t have a good example in their own life. That could be why there is a problem in your relationship. However, a shift in your relationship to become a validator will allow you to experience something you may never have had before in a relationship. And believe me, it works.
Perhaps you’re struggling with one of your children and, sometimes, just want to cut off the relationship and say, “Enough is enough!” But even problem children want their dad to offer them attention and dedication. They may not say it. They may even deny it. But no matter how bad the situation, they still need their dad.
These dads may have to work extra hard to validate their kid. And after they have broken the ice, they should continue to make sure they are doing a good job by asking, “Who do you know you can always count on…is it me?” Sometimes kids cannot explain their needs, but dad’s desire to talk to them shows that he cares, especially if he listens to them.
For us dads who have “blown it” at one time or another, showing how you desire time and interaction with your kids now will still make a difference. Be persistent, and it will pay off.
While still possible, dads should make an effort to get together with their kids once a week at least. After they’re married, perhaps once a month. For daughter, make it a date. Go to dinner or a coffee shop. Just sit and open your ears, look at her, and ask some good questions. Show her that you will go out of your way to talk about what matters most to her.
For sons, and even some daughters, you’ll do a better job by doing something active together, rather than sitting face to face. Work on a project, go bowling, or attend a sporting event together. Go out of your way to find an interest you both have in common. By the way, this also can work with daughter-in-laws and son-in-laws.
Every child yearns for attention. They might not trust you at first because in the past they have not felt so important to you. Make it clear to them that it is your desire now to spend time with them on a regular basis, and then be consistent. Both of you will benefit, but your kids will feel validated because they begin to feel that you really do want to be with them.
Your kids need their dad’s (and mom’s) presence. If not, they will look for validation somewhere else — usually from all the wrong places — but they will never truly find it.