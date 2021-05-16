Echoes: Hey Dad, are you there?

I must admit, I haven’t been the kind of dad I should have been, but thank God, I’ve been given second and third chances to be the kind I would like to encourage all dads to be.

Dads are important! Kids need dads to validate their self-worth. I had two dads, a birth-dad and a step-dad, neither of whom were able to give me a sense of worth. I am an example of what can come to a family and to future relationships when a dad is absent or not as involved with his kids as they need him to be.

My dads were there, but remained disengaged for the most part. That can lead to a child’s loss of self-worth and identity. It did in my case for many years. Kids begin thinking that they are not important or not worthy of dad’s attention, or even worse, they’re a burden to him. As a result, they can develop insecurities and anxieties and may never feel they are good enough.

When it comes to building a child’s self-esteem, moms instill value in their children and dads validate it. If mom is doing her job, but dad is not right behind her doing the validating, a son may enter into inappropriate relationships to do that for him, or a daughter may go out to find someone who will do the same. They want someone to validate their self worth; but they can only get that from dad.