Echoes: Living in divine alignment

“Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is — His good, pleasing and perfect will.” — Romans 12:2
When the Lord God is in the process of realigning our lives, He is saying to us that He wants to give us new direction — the renewing of our minds. He wants all the chaos in our lives to be gone so that we can fulfill our destiny, which He ordained for us.
In doing so, some people may disappear out of our life, and new people appear. Relationships, which no longer serve God’s purposes in our life, will disappear and new ones appear. New jobs and assignments could possibly be in our futures — new divine connections. We should not fear when we feel the shifting beginning, because now we will be heading in the right direction.
During this time of trouble, walking by faith is absolutely necessary! Reading God’s Word increases our faith. It certainly has increased mine, and my wife’s, as well as many others we know.
The Word of God says that Israel’s older generation could not enter the Promised Land because of their unbelief. God had prepared a great place for them, a land flowing with milk and honey, but they could not enter because they did not have faith in Him. I have a feeling that it will be the same for the doubters after this time in the wilderness.
The ability to hear the voice of God and follow His instructions will be the key to realigning our lives. This is a time to remain in prayer so that we will have divine protection in our lives. By the time God is done realigning us, I believe that all the things we have gone through will be worth it.
In one of the spiritual video casts my wife and I have listened to recently, I can remember the person saying something like, “The Lord said He is ready to move in power whenever mankind begins to earnestly seek Him for revival.” We need to do that individually where we spiritually and locally are. God wants to make each of us a channel of His power.
Things I have heard and witnessed during this world epidemic causes me to believe that many of the younger generation, who have been responding in unselfish ways, are going to rise up as a stronger force to contend with in this time of realigning. I see this as a great opportunity for the children of God, but a difficult one for those who do not serve the Lord.
It is time for divine realignment, so that we will be aligned with God. He desires to do greater things, and the Scriptures foretells about them. I believe that what is going to take place in the Body of Christ will exceed anything we have ever experienced in human history.
Having shared what I have, I need to give credit to several different pastors who have posted something referring to the Global Positioning System (GPS) and calling it, “God’s Positioning System.” Having read what they shared I am thoroughly convinced that divine alignment is the only way we can connect to GPS, (God’s Positioning System). I am now looking forward to some new turning points in my life.
PRAYER: Father God, in the name of Jesus, I thank you for divine realignment in the Spirit. I declare that I am both vertically and horizontally lined up with your will. The blood of Jesus Christ covers me. I am laying for myself a good foundation for the future. I am under your divine realignment. No weapons formed against me will prosper!
— Contact Allen Stark at amsstark@msn.com.
