Echoes: Our faith, our freedom — our vote

Voting should be done to show our faith in action. It is so obvious that the decisions made by our government representatives have a wide reaching impact on our lives. In this coming election, we conservatives on the right have a great opportunity to make some positive changes. We need to encourage everyone who has this same desire in our communities to do the same.

I’m hoping to encourage and inspire Christians who, in the past, have not felt it was their duty to vote — to get out and vote their conscience. Why? You need an example?

The history of the Bible tells us that some of God’s choices of leadership participated in secular government. Joseph was one of those. Serving in a top position in Egypt’s government, he viewed his appointment to be directed by God’s leading. Speaking to his brothers he said, “…God has made me lord of all Egypt…” (Genesis 45:9) And in verse 5 he said, “God did send me before you to preserve life.”

There are also those currently running for political offices that I believe are being led by God to preserve life — not only physically, but financially and emotionally. Two of those I strongly support are David Young, candidate for U.S. Congress, and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. You honestly need to read what their accomplishments are and not just base your decision on political commercials.