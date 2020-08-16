Echoes: Our faith, our freedom — our vote

Voting should be done to show our faith in action. It is so obvious that the decisions made by our government representatives have a wide reaching impact on our lives. In this coming election, we conservatives on the right have a great opportunity to make some positive changes. We need to encourage everyone who has this same desire in our communities to do the same.
I’m hoping to encourage and inspire Christians who, in the past, have not felt it was their duty to vote — to get out and vote their conscience. Why? You need an example?
The history of the Bible tells us that some of God’s choices of leadership participated in secular government. Joseph was one of those. Serving in a top position in Egypt’s government, he viewed his appointment to be directed by God’s leading. Speaking to his brothers he said, “…God has made me lord of all Egypt…” (Genesis 45:9) And in verse 5 he said, “God did send me before you to preserve life.”
There are also those currently running for political offices that I believe are being led by God to preserve life — not only physically, but financially and emotionally. Two of those I strongly support are David Young, candidate for U.S. Congress, and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. You honestly need to read what their accomplishments are and not just base your decision on political commercials.
One of the strongest faith-based presidents ever, John Adams, said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people.” John Adams would not like what happened in the 2016 presidential election, even though I believe God intervened in the results — over 25 million Christians decided not to vote. This cannot happen in the upcoming election! Why? The reason is that many of us Christians believe America is sliding towards Sodom and Gomorrah, and because, for the most part, Christians, in the past, have abstained from politics and surrendered the election outcomes without a fight.
I strongly believe that Christian involvement in the political arena is America’s only salvation from what has taken, and continues to take, place. Hasn’t Jesus commanded us to be the salt of the earth and light of the world? Therefore, as I see it, it is our civic responsibilities to carry out His mandate.
Some of you, on the right, may already know these statistics, but as a reminder — in America, since 1973 (the passing of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court) there have been over 60 million abortions; every year there are over 70,000 drug overdose deaths; 32,000 suicides; and human trafficking along our southern border helps the billion dollar U.S. pornography industry.
America has some enormous problems. And as President Ronald Reagan said, “freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”
The 2020 elections are critically important, especially because of the direction the Supreme Court seems to be heading. We may be approaching a point of no return if the Christian turnout for this election is not one of the best ever (vote in person if you feel comfortable doing so, or at least by mail). History will record our decisions, but most importantly, God will judge the decisions we make.
Remember what Edmund Burke said? “The only thing necessary for evil to prevail is for good men (and women) to do nothing,” — Like not voting for what is right. Are you aware of any evil taking place lately?
If we don’t use our freedom to protect our freedom, we will lose our freedom.
— Contact Allen Stark at amsstark@msn.com.
