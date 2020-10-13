Echoes: Rallying for the president in Mills County

Lake Ohana is a suburb of Glenwood. Saturday decorated classic cars and other vehicles, tractors, ATVs, bikes, strollers and walkers carrying the American flag began showing up for the Mills County Republican Party M.A.G.A. parade and rally. Including those participating in the parade — 65 entries — there were approximately 250 participants over all. Some of those were lining the market area and street in support of President Donald Trump and Republicans running on the 2020 ticket.

It was an amazing day! Not only did Mills County participants show up, but also people from Omaha to Page County, Iowa, and even someone from Illinois joined the parade. The whole idea started with just having a neighborhood parade and food, with David Young as the honored guest, and grew with leaps and bounds from there!

The grand marshal for the parade, which began at 11 a.m. at the Lake Ohana Market, was Young, who is running for Congress in the 3rd Congressional District of Iowa.

The parade began and ran through the Lake Ohana neighborhood on 229th Street. At the end of the long street it did a turn-around back to the market, where speakers took the stage sharing thoughts on what America needs to do in order to make sure our freedoms don’t go aground.