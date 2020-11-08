Echoes: There is a Need

I challenge you to search the Scriptures and see to whom the Lord ministered. Time after time, it was the needy; never was it the mighty of this world. He looked for the poor, the lame, the blind, and in most cases, those whom society looked down on. Ministering to the elderly and needy is truly an opportunity to hold earth’s highest office — that of being a servant of the Lord.

To understand the need for love and caring and being ministered to in a special way, a person needs to know a little of what it is like to be disabled and needy — sometimes confined. My understanding and burden comes as a result of being a medic in the Army, a nurse for a period of years in nursing homes and of several years ministering in these facilities.

Most residents of the average nursing home have lost the things on this earth that are dearest to them — the things they have basically earned and worked for all their lives — their mate, their home, and in many cases their finances (or the control of them). They at one time were able to make all of their own decisions. Suddenly, and in many cases, it is only a short period of time, and all these decisions and choices are taken from them. They are told when to eat, what to eat, when to go to bed, when to get up, what to wear, etc. Some people adjust better than others, but it is a traumatic experience for most.