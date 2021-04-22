Echoes: TV and the awakening mind

We are born into this world deficient, needy and dissatisfied. Just observe any newborn. They always have a need for something. There is an immense void that needs to be filled and can only be done so by persons, pleasures and powers outside of themselves.
So, we come into this world knowing almost nothing and have to spend years and years going to class after class, or possibly learning in the school of hard knocks, in order to fill up a little of this void of ignorance. Both parents and teachers tell us to do things and learn things that we don't like. Why? Because we need to do them in order to overcome deficiencies, strengthen our bodies, refine our manners, increase our knowledge or sharpen our intellect.
Why then, in a matter as important as guiding the awakening mind, do so many people give their minds, especially the developing mind, over to such an overwhelming degree to the entertainment industry? I remember watching the movie, “Pursuit of Happyness,” where the day care worker used only the TV to occupy the minds of those in her care, instead of providing a learning environment. Let me share some things I've come to understand about the TVs we have in our homes.
Television is primarily a visual activity utilizing very little language. The action catches the viewer's attention before the words do. The show must first maintain interest by entertaining. A secondary goal is to effect behavior. An increase of high-level thinking is not usually an intention. To concerned educators and educated parents, the most feared impact of TV is on brain and language function.
As a medium of communication, TV deals with image. In the brain there are two hemispheres. Television doesn’t bring much impact on the left hemisphere of the brain where reasoning and intellectual skills are controlled, but rather affects the right hemisphere which is spatial, audio, visual and intuitive.
We think in words. Language is essential. Let me share a couple of the notes I took during my Master's degree in education reading course:
Concentration: Reading requires focus on material, whereas TV, by visual and auditory stimuli, has greater brain control.
Lazy readers: TV reduces the ability to absorb. Reading demands focus, which enhances the ability to absorb and retain.
TV is here to stay. And with the endless choices of programming, there is an ever increasing attraction to the TV. This means that we have a serious responsibility to monitor the effect of television on our children’s development and the impact on our families. Unless we do, our children will become victims of an illiterate, unthinking, and compromising generation of TV addicts.
The ultimate effect of our mass culture has been to make children older than their years. I believe that it is a crime against children to make them older than their years. Of course, the purveyors of entertainment trash have the right, hiding behind the First Amendment, to publish and peddle their trash to kids. But at least they should have the decency not too.
The advent of cable TV and home videos brought the unedited, deadly violence of Hollywood directly into the home. Hardcore rap lyrics also extol criminal violence, including the use of guns.
Without a doubt, the increased availability of weapons designed to take human life, such as assault rifles, has contributed to the increase in mass homicides, but as with everything else supply follows demand, and what has helped to create the demand for these weapons is a culture that glamorizes their use. It stands to reason that we would have much less fear from the availability of guns if we would stop glamorizing their use.
I remember listening to an NBC News commentator as he shared some of the shocking images in the package sent to NBC by murderer Seung-Hui Cho, who killed 32 people at Virginia Tech University. The commentator said that the one snapshot was “eerily similar to a character in the violent film 'Oldboy.'” The New York Times also stated that “The angry pose with hammer in hand ready to strike is a carbon copy of a scene right out of 'Oldboy.'”
It's time that both the makers and consumers take this issue seriously. Both the entertainment outlets and the entertainment users need to share in the responsibility. Since the moguls have repeatedly placed the responsibility on viewers and listeners to police what is viewed in their homes, I encourage all parents to take a stand, a covenant against this rubbish and recommit themselves to that great civilizing impulse that gave rise to such things as public libraries
The following are a couple of suggestions made during TV turn-off week a year ago this month, plus an added one to close out this column:
• Remove the TV from your children's rooms. You may also want to place their computer or laptop in a more public place so that you can monitor what and who they are logging on to.
• During and after your evening meal, turn off the TV and create more space, more freedom for family discussions and sharing, which has become, in many families, a lost. Someone once suggested to me that the best way to keep your kids at home and not have them simply hanging out somewhere is to make a pleasant atmosphere for them. If that doesn't work, let the air out of their tires.