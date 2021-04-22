Echoes: TV and the awakening mind

We are born into this world deficient, needy and dissatisfied. Just observe any newborn. They always have a need for something. There is an immense void that needs to be filled and can only be done so by persons, pleasures and powers outside of themselves.

So, we come into this world knowing almost nothing and have to spend years and years going to class after class, or possibly learning in the school of hard knocks, in order to fill up a little of this void of ignorance. Both parents and teachers tell us to do things and learn things that we don't like. Why? Because we need to do them in order to overcome deficiencies, strengthen our bodies, refine our manners, increase our knowledge or sharpen our intellect.

Why then, in a matter as important as guiding the awakening mind, do so many people give their minds, especially the developing mind, over to such an overwhelming degree to the entertainment industry? I remember watching the movie, “Pursuit of Happyness,” where the day care worker used only the TV to occupy the minds of those in her care, instead of providing a learning environment. Let me share some things I've come to understand about the TVs we have in our homes.