Echoes: Wah wa wa… Wah wa wa…

Well, cartoons at least are made to try and give us a laugh. Right? So should we just consider the news programs cartoons so we can laugh at what we’re hearing and feel like we are maybe Charlie Browns, or even a Lucy? I mean isn’t laughter supposed to make us feel mentally better?

Well, having to deal with the COVID pandemic, the vaccine, etc., some of you might be asking, “Things are so serious these days. How can we see things as humorous?” I do see things as “serious.” However, are we going to allow the serious to overshadow everything in our lives? If you are able to look at past history you will see that, even though there have been many serious events that have taken place in people’s lives, those things ended and people had to begin trying to live their lives new again.

As a Christian, I would like to encourage us to trust in an unshakeable God who is the one who is Really in control of all that is going on in this world — not just in America. We need to work on our faith and trust that in the end, as my mother-in-law always said, “It will all work out.” How did she know? Because, as a farmer’s wife, having gone through times of war, a failing economy, crop problems, etc, oh, and even problems with presidential elections, she kept her faith strong to the end.