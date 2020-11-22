Echoes: Wah wa wa… Wah wa wa…

Those of you who are able to remember watching the Charlie Brown cartoons — and heard the Peanuts gang’s parents “speak” — back in the late 1960s know what the title of this column is about. And so you might ask, “What does that have to do with today?”
First of all let me explain what the “Wah wa wa…” is about.
If you look at Wikipedia for the meaning you will see that “Wah-wah” or “Wa-wa” is an imitative word for the sound of altering the resonance of musical notes to extend expressiveness, sounding much like a human voice saying the syllable wah.
Okay. Back to the 60s. The writers of the Charlie Brown cartoons needed to be able to use a voice/sound to emulate what an adult might sound like to a kid, or a student’s interaction with a teacher. They finally decided to use a trombone player to make the sound of “wah wa wa… wha wa wa.”
It seemed as though everyone who heard the sound thought “That’s great!” And they embraced the idea. And what happened as people over time heard this sound time and time again? The sound became what is known as the “off-stage voice,” and has been around ever since.
As someone who has been involved in teaching theater arts and performing, while also teaching English, I believe the “off-stage voice” is also being used these days by those watching the news media programs. Well, at least I know I have been using the off-stage voice to do what I call mimicking. Why? Because I’m getting tired of listening to the same old stuff day and night, over and over again. In fact, the wah wah language seems to be automatically turned on in my head as soon as the news casts begin.
Well, cartoons at least are made to try and give us a laugh. Right? So should we just consider the news programs cartoons so we can laugh at what we’re hearing and feel like we are maybe Charlie Browns, or even a Lucy? I mean isn’t laughter supposed to make us feel mentally better?
Well, having to deal with the COVID pandemic, the vaccine, etc., some of you might be asking, “Things are so serious these days. How can we see things as humorous?” I do see things as “serious.” However, are we going to allow the serious to overshadow everything in our lives? If you are able to look at past history you will see that, even though there have been many serious events that have taken place in people’s lives, those things ended and people had to begin trying to live their lives new again.
As a Christian, I would like to encourage us to trust in an unshakeable God who is the one who is Really in control of all that is going on in this world — not just in America. We need to work on our faith and trust that in the end, as my mother-in-law always said, “It will all work out.” How did she know? Because, as a farmer’s wife, having gone through times of war, a failing economy, crop problems, etc, oh, and even problems with presidential elections, she kept her faith strong to the end.
Okay. Even if you feel the need, or inspiration to respond to what you’re hearing, or dealing with lately, with your own wah wah wa wa’s, that’s okay! I’m sure Charlie Brown, even though he’s older now, and not wanting to listen to some who are trying to teach us their ways of thinking, would be using his off-stage voice to say, “Wah wah wa wa.”
— Contact Allen Stark at amsstark@msn.com.
