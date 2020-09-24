Echoes: We need a new birth of freedom

Echoes from the past, having to do with election years, seem to be ringing endlessly in my memory and heart these days.
Let me begin by sharing some of these echoes by quoting a very memorable portion of the comments made by President Abraham Lincoln at Gettysburg:
“… we here highly resolve … that this nation under God, shall have a new birth of freedom …”
In President Lincoln’s life, he made it very clear that freedom is not free. And in this Vietnam veteran’s thinking, having many loud echoes of war, which have caused me to need hearing aids and has given me recorded memories about the horrors of combat, let me say that instead of a combat war for freedom, why not use the most effective weapons — acts of love and courage? That question is an echo from the years my brother and I spent living with our paternal grandparents while our dad served in the Army during World War II.
During the time spent with our grandparents, my brother and I learned many lessons on love and courage, in addition to caring for others. The reason being, many of our relatives had emigrated from Germany prior to the war beginning, and we were made aware that efforts were being made by some of those who had made it to America that chose to enlist as American soldiers to return to Germany and help where they could. There were also those who tried their best, even though the news media, government and, unfortunately, Christians — who didn’t seem to be that interested in getting involved to help the Jewish population until it had become very evident as to what Hitler was really intent on doing.
Fortunately, America did become more involved when it became evident that people’s freedoms, dealing mainly with race, were being horrendously violated. And I need to ask, why are some okay with deleting the truth about the Jewish Holocaust from the history books in our schools? Let me also ask you this. Why do you think there are so many people tearing down statues, burning flags, beating up police officers, disrespecting our country’s founders, and hating our country?
It comes straight from many of our schools and colleges that have slowly been tearing down our history. How do I know this? Because I have a college degree and heard many professors that didn’t speak as though they were American citizens. I also taught at the middle school and high school levels and was a principal for a couple of years. During that time I began hearing educators not wanting to “bother” their students with such horrible truth, and therefore not allowing them to learn from other’s past mistakes.
Fast forward to the year 2020. Why have so many in the United States of America not learned from the past? Why are so many, including certain politicians, not willing to see that those using violent protest methods have no desire to show what this country is supposed to be about— freedom?
Of course we respect the freedom of speech and the freedom to demonstrate peacefully. I believe, having peacefully helped to lead the Vietnam Veterans Against the War demonstration in Washington, DC in 1971, that our country, in years past, has understood and respected the right of protest. However, the right to protest has taken on an un-American style, and more of a communistic style over the past few months, which I’m certain Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would not have approved of.
Who is responsible for educating the true American mind when it comes to understanding our basic unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? What Abraham Lincoln’s policy regarding abolishing slavery did was to make it clear that once and for all that slavery was to be emancipated. And this was intended to be the true birth of freedom in America. If everyone was to understand what the Declaration of Independence was about, then they would understand that “all men are created equal.” And women, I’ll add. And if everyone understood, especially certain political branches of our government, that nothing can be done legally or illegally to suppress any of our political freedoms, there would be no reason to allow violent, destructive protests, such as being done by antifa, and those aiding their style of violent demonstrating.
There should never be allowed any form of violence, such as what is currently being allowed in various cities across the United States, in order to demonstrate for any reason, personal or political. This is not the American way!
Our belief in our self and others, what is right or wrong, must always stand on the side of love and caring for self, as well as others. And didn’t God say that one of the greatest is to “Love our neighbors as ourselves?” The use of the word “neighbor” means anyone who comes into our life, be it friend or foe.
So, what do we need to do first? When we need to advocate, either for others, or ourselves looking for change, and dealing with controversial issues, we need to come together in love and caring ways, not violent ways. What would be the result if we did? There would be a new and better life for all Americans. There would be new relationships that would inspire a working trust, faith and hope for our futures. And as a result America could become the great country it needs to be, with a new birth of freedom!
Listen to what those running for political offices are saying regarding these issues. If you believe they desire a new birth of freedom for America — vote for them!
— Contact Allen Stark at amsstark@msn.com.
