Echoes: We need a new birth of freedom

Who is responsible for educating the true American mind when it comes to understanding our basic unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? What Abraham Lincoln’s policy regarding abolishing slavery did was to make it clear that once and for all that slavery was to be emancipated. And this was intended to be the true birth of freedom in America. If everyone was to understand what the Declaration of Independence was about, then they would understand that “all men are created equal.” And women, I’ll add. And if everyone understood, especially certain political branches of our government, that nothing can be done legally or illegally to suppress any of our political freedoms, there would be no reason to allow violent, destructive protests, such as being done by antifa, and those aiding their style of violent demonstrating.

There should never be allowed any form of violence, such as what is currently being allowed in various cities across the United States, in order to demonstrate for any reason, personal or political. This is not the American way!

Our belief in our self and others, what is right or wrong, must always stand on the side of love and caring for self, as well as others. And didn’t God say that one of the greatest is to “Love our neighbors as ourselves?” The use of the word “neighbor” means anyone who comes into our life, be it friend or foe.