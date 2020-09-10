Echoes: What were the 9-11 ceremonies about? Remembrance or extinction?

Is it possible? Were the 9-11 ceremonies also a funeral service for what used to be Christian America?
I take a back seat to no one in love for our country. Many others, and I, put our lives on the line in foreign wars. I was as angry as anybody who lost a loved one in Manhattan, Virginia, or Pennsylvania, because I had lost close friends in Vietnam.
However, today America is engaging in self-pity instead of righteous anger; political correctness instead of correct politics.
I am one who sees words as very important. I suggest to you that the people who died on 9-11 were not the victims of terrorism. They were murder victims. To call the perpetrators anything than murderers is to pay them a compliment. Using the word “terrorism” makes their crime somehow qualified, less than totally monstrous. The dead on 9-11 were murdered. We, the survivors, were terrorized.
I suggest that we are the continuing victims of terrorism. And we are losing the war. We have allowed our way of life to be altered, our rights to be restricted and our treasury misused. The hard question about what has happened in the past nearly 20 years cannot sufficiently be answered by a shrug of our shoulders, as politicians do when asking, “What else could we do, if anything?”
Franklin Roosevelt of all people once led the nation in a public prayer on D-Day. His prayer: “Help us, Almighty God, to rededicate ourselves in renewed faith in Thee in this hour of great sacrifice. Many people have urged that I call the nation into a day of special prayer. But because the road is long and the desire is great, I ask that our people devote themselves in a continuance of prayer. As we rise to each new day, and again when each day is spent, let words of prayer be on our lips, invoking Thy help to our efforts.” Not sure America remembers that prayer.
Back to the 9-11 decades. Let the diplomats explain why America kicked into overdrive on a crusade for global empire. Let the politicians explain why personal freedoms have been expropriated at a breathtaking rate.
But we should all look for Christians to explain (and that means me also looking in the mirror) how the last decade has seen an unprecedented war on Christianity, a successful war here within our own boarders.
To start a list of outrages — from high courts, the national administration to everyday textbooks — would fill more columns than this newspaper could carry within a year: Babies killed; sanctioning of lifestyles God never intended; God’s name banished from schools and public places such as the Supreme Court; prayers outlawed. If the attackers were bent on kicking America out of the Middle East, they failed.
If they wanted to bring down the government, it did not happen. If they intended to destroy the economy, it was horribly bent but not broken. But if we were attacked because we were a Christian nation, founded on biblical principals and inheritors of a Christian heritage … Oh, could that be the reason? Anti-Christian prejudice is on the rise in places like Pakistan, Egypt, and now, big-time, in China. In countries like China and North Korea, and elsewhere, the church is coming under terrible attack, which our news media doesn’t seem to cover, or our government give much concern to.
However, knowing a couple who has been missionaries in China for quite awhile, the churches there have pretty much been forced underground. Fortunately, American churches have not as yet been forced to do the same. But here persecution seems to lead Christians to be even more apologetic to the atheists or others down the street who are offended when they hear anyone recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Christians need to stop being confused about what Christ would have us do when His church, His children, are threatened. To compromise with evil, guarantees the presence of evil.
Once upon a time the church was as militant about its turf as it was its faith, for one thing was necessary in order to exercise the other. “Terrorism” is just the latest form of invasion. The invaders have discovered a society more concerned with their opponents’ feelings than their own freedoms and children’s security.
If an American president was to ever declare in an Arab capital that, “America is not a Christian nation,” or a New York City mayor ever prohibited public prayer at a 9-11 media ceremony, well …
Christianity does not need to head ugly crusades in order to affirm our traditional status in the United States of America — a Christian nation. But we do have to decide whether 9-11 was the last breath of a brief, misguided period of self-doubt, or the first dawn of extinction in this culture.
— Contact Allen Stark at amsstark@msn.com.
