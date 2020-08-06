Echoes: ‘Why are some lawns greener?’

“Why are some lawns greener?” I have asked myself this same question so often over time. And even though I have asked for expert help, received it, and then believing I would soon see a nice lush landscape surrounding my dwelling, I don’t have to look too far to see the bare spots that even heavy rains and sprinkler watering have not seemed to help.
Some of those close to me have shared their experiences, asking things like: “Well, do you think you need to use a different fertilizer?” “Are you watering at the right time?” “How much hard clay is in the soil?” “Are you using the proper pest repellents?”
I have always believed that a healthy, lush lawn is an essential element of my landscape. I see my lawn as more than simply a backdrop.
Now, if you believe that this sounds like something that could also be applied in a spiritual sense, stick with me.
There seems to be things I’m currently dealing with, regarding lawn and seeding issues, which are also causing echoes in my memory of things I was dealing with at one time in my personal and spiritual life. Things such as weeds and critters that kept me from having the view of life I wanted at the time. Okay, so if I could have applied to my life back then what I now know about weeding, I would have made myself do things like: (1) Mow more on a regular basis to keep the weeds from becoming stronger, (2) Fertilize properly with the type that kills weeds better, but not new grass or grass that has grown successful, (3) Prune back things that causes shady spots, (4) Inspect holes regularly to make sure any critters that can cause damage is gotten rid of, and (5) Any grass seed that is planted is placed at the proper depth to receive enough sunlight, water, and nature’s temperature.
Now, all of these things are especially important if you are dealing with hard clay-packed soil that can cause your efforts to be even more difficult when it comes to seeing the germination that you desire. Oh yes, and some seed if not planted deep enough will not germinate, and you will have wasted your investment of time, etc. Therefore, you need to be able to do some aerating in order to loosen the hard compacted soil!
Returning to paragraph number one, let me say that there was a time I needed advice from a few I believed could help me understand how to see myself as a better me. It did take some heavy words, which, at times made me feel as though I was walking through a torrential, emotional rainstorm. And for a time, I felt as though I was walking through muddy waters that were leaving bare spots in my thinking, as well as behavior.
Some of those closest to me at the time, such as veterans, friends who felt they had the right answers and even a couple of Bible-believing Christians, tried to make sure that I was ingesting the right thinking, food and drink.
There were a few who asked if I was getting the right kind of counseling, or “mental blockers,” as some referred to the help I was receiving, in order to deal with the hard memories I was trying to let go of.
Returning to the time I was maturing as a young adult, heading off to college, I was seeing, and needing to see, myself as good looking and intelligent. I needed to see myself this way in order for others to see me in the same way.
Unfortunately, during my first couple of flights from the nest years, I allowed too many bad habits and bad influences (weeds and critters) to become too much a part of my life. Fortunately, I still had people like a loving maternal grandmother that was always checking on me to make sure I was following the advice she had given me during my growing up years. She was giving me advice to make sure the weeds would not take over my life.
And since she was a strong Christian, she would always pray with and for me whenever she had the chance, to make sure the spiritual upbringing I had received was still planted deep in my mind and heart.
As you can see, Grandma was trying to make every attempt to aerate me so the soil of my mind would not become hard compacted and the seeds she had helped plant in me would some day germinate into the lush green adult, which she had always envisioned.
Now, when I read the Bible every morning that my grandma left me, I am reminded of how hard it was, and still is, for some people to maintain lives that can produce rich soil in order to receive the good seed planted by godly people, and then do what you need to do in order to help others, and yourself, reap a good harvest.
— Contact Allen Stark at amsstark@msn.com.
