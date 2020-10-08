Echoes: You have the key to my heart

The key holder to my heart was able to unlock true love, which I had never seemed to have experienced in the many years before we met. And even though there were a couple of times I thought the key had been lost, it was recovered. I was so glad it didn’t have to be replaced with a new one.

Past experiences have made me aware that the most obvious reasons for why a key may stop working can be due to a physical issue such as being worn out or somewhat bent. That is so true about how the human system works. Both the physical and emotional body can get to the point where it’s hard to deal with what it takes to feel normal. Now, with a key, if that is the problem, it is most of the time an easy fix. You just spray a little lubricant in the lock to free it up. With the human key it may be a little more difficult, because the lubricant may not have been the kind you were supposed to apply to the locked problem. If lubricating doesn’t work, you can call the locksmith. That is, if the rough edges of the key are worn and there’s nothing you can do to repair the problem yourself.

Continuing to try and make the key work without the right tools can cause permanent damage. You definitely need to call the locksmith to fix the problem.