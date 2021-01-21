Echoes: You Want the Bricks To Fall?

Are there walls which you have built in your life that you’ve been walking and living behind, believing or doubting that they should ever be torn down, or somehow collapse?

If you have built a wall, and now want the bricks to fall, then you are going to have to start walking in a direction, for however long, and perhaps even shout at the situation, blow a loud trumpet, or whatever it takes in order to see the walls come tumbling down. It took a lot of faith and walking around the walls of Jericho in order for Israel to bring down the walls of their enemy.

It is a very cruel world we now live in — dog eat dog, survival of the fittest. And so sometimes we seem to feel safer if we build walls and live behind them. Sometimes we do this in our relationships, because of our fears, our doubts, and perhaps anger or shame. We fear being hurt, again and again. We doubt that we will ever be able to re-establish our self-worth, or a love relationship. Sometimes we are ashamed of our failures and mistakes.

The problem with building a wall, and hiding behind it, is that you begin to feel comfortable where you are and are unwilling to deal with whatever it takes to escape from behind the wall. However, the only way of escape is to begin working at the foundation of the problem, so that the bricks can begin to fall — at least a few at a time.