Fourney column: Do Good Days is back

The past two years have been far from normal. One thing that hasn’t changed is that doing good is valued here. During this time where each of our resources were stretched thin, we saw families, individuals and businesses continuing to give back, sometimes in bigger ways than ever before.

This was especially true during last spring’s Do Good campaign led by SHARE Omaha, serving both sides of the river. It was the first year without Pottawattamie Gives and we weren’t certain how our community would respond to this new spring giving campaign focused not only on dollars, but also item collection drives and volunteerism for dozens of southwest Iowa nonprofits.

But respond you did. This community gave $2.5 million in donations to nonprofits, including matching gifts. Over 1,800 items were donated to nonprofits for Wish List Wednesday and more than 1,200 people got involved on Volun-Thursday for a combined 2,885 hours of volunteerism.

Of those who donated, 25% were new donors, showing that supporting one another is valued here. Even when times are tough for each of us, we don’t forget about our neighbors. We ask how we can help.

This spring we are hopeful, and our “good” is as needed as ever. It’s time for us all to come together again to support 650+ metro nonprofits in every way we can.

Do Good Days, presented by FNBO, is packing the power of giving into three days May 17 to May 19. Mark your calendar to give dollars on Tuesday, buy items on Wish List Wednesday, then give your time on Volun-Thursday.

No matter how, and how much, you want to give, your gifts of time, items and money are put to good use during Do Good Days. When you give cash on Tuesday, May 17, you can support organizations like Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center, where a $75 donation provides a cancer patient with one hour of counseling services (in person or online) by a licensed mental health practitioner.

Wish List Wednesday on May 18 is the time to shop online wish lists and ship items directly to causes you care about, or shop locally and deliver goods in person. Of the top five reasons cited for dropping out of college, four are financial. Purchasing hygiene items from Iowa Western’s virtual wish list for Rocky’s Pantry can help ease the burden.

Volun-Thursday on May 19 is the time when many nonprofits are hosting can’t-miss volunteer opportunities. You can join Impact CB in volunteering at the Midlands Humane Society from 1 to 3 p.m., for example. Wherever you serve, your time will make an impact on the Council Bluffs metro.

I encourage you to start planning how you’ll make a difference during Do Good Days. Consider where you’ll donate, what items you’ll collect, and where you want to volunteer. What local causes are important to you? How can you help? May 17-19 will be here before we know it.

SHARE Omaha serves an eight-county region, including Pottawattamie County, connecting those who want to do good with ways to volunteer and support causes southwest Iowa. Find your fit for giving back at SHAREomaha.org/Iowa.

Fourney is the marketing and communications manager for SHARE Omaha.