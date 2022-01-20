Fourney column: New ways to think about generosity, from the next generation of leaders

As I reflect on 2021 in the Council Bluffs metro, a word comes to mind: generosity. Our community showed that we know what it means to give what we can. The numbers prove it.

Giving Tuesday donations to local nonprofits increased 100% in this county. When Iowa Western Community College hosted a clean-up day during Do Good Week, more than 300 volunteers wanted to take part; Iowa Western received so much interest they needed to expand their clean up area to accommodate everyone. Throughout the year over 9,500 Iowans took time out of their busy lives to connect with local nonprofits on the SHAREomaha.org platform and consider ways to share their time, dollars and items. Our appetite for giving back is limitless.

What does this mean for what’s possible in 2022? For a fresh perspective on everyday philanthropy, I asked the current Youth Leadership Council Bluffs class, facilitated by the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce, to share their thoughts on how we can think about generosity in new ways.

McKenna Rethmeier, 17, an Abraham Lincoln High School student, expressed that “generosity looks like the realization that something is bigger than you and going out of your way to benefit or improve that thing.”

McKenna reminded me that her generation prioritizes acceptance when considering opportunities for community improvement. “We love to accept people from all cultures, backgrounds, beliefs, etc. Each and every person has a unique perspective and with the beauty of acceptance we get to see from new perspectives. Our generation is also willing to see from (other generations’ perspectives).”

I hear McKenna saying that when we make an effort to think about the bigger picture, beyond ourselves to the impact on the collective, generosity will come naturally. What is possible in 2022 if we each take time for this reflection and give freely to support our community, even those who are different from us?

Each of the members of this year’s Youth Leadership Council Bluffs care about different causes. Aubrey Stark, 16, an AL student, told of her dedication to blood donation. “I was finally able to donate for my first time this past October and am doing my second donation in a couple weeks. There is a massive shortage of blood in hospitals all around the United States recently. I have been volunteering at blood drives for the past three years and am now going to be donating for as long as I can to try and help people in need.”

I hear Aubrey saying that when you find a cause that matters to you, generosity will easily follow. What is possible in 2022 if we each take time to learn about the vital nonprofits who are improving our community and ask how we can help?

Aubrey’s exuberance for giving her time and resources, even as she might experience some discomfort, is the “2022 energy” we should all strive to have.

“I feel that our generation is building a lot of skills to help not just ourselves, but the community of people around us. Personally, I am learning so many new things every day that help me understand people. The Council Bluffs community is becoming stronger with all the leaders that we are developing. This generation is definitely forming to create a force to be reckoned with and that is something that I am proud of,” Aubrey said.

The Youth Leadership Council Bluffs program is helping to shape the next generation of leaders for our city, with new approaches to generosity and community problem-solving. Though the birth year on our driver’s license may exclude us from joining this program for high schoolers, it’s not too late for us each to develop our own new ways to give back and create positive change.

Fourney is the marketing and communications manager for SHARE Omaha.