Fourney column: November is for giving – giving thanks and giving back

The Halloween trunks have closed, and the treats are gobbled up. As the calendar flips to November, now is the time to pause before the rush of the holidays and be intentional about giving — both giving thanks and giving back.

Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa have much to be thankful for this season. Our community endured another year of COVID-19 and hardworking local nonprofits pushed to offer more services and programs than ever, enhancing and enriching the lives of our neighbors and ourselves.

We can be thankful for the work of Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs, which recycled $248,000 worth of building materials through the ReStore in 2020, which helps fund affordable housing. We can be proud of the work of The 712 Initiative, hosting over 40 farmers market vendors on Thursday nights with an average of over 600 guests per week. We can be grateful for All Care Health Center removing barriers to health care, offering over 500 free rides this year to community members without transportation.