Guest Opinion: Aduhelm offers hope against Alzheimer's disease
Guest Opinion: Aduhelm offers hope against Alzheimer's disease

Medicare copays for new Alzheimer's drug could reach $11,500

This image provided by Biogen on Monday, June 7 shows a vial and packaging for the drug Aduhelm.

 Biogen via AP

Hope. This was the overwhelming feeling I had on June 7 when the FDA approved Aduhelm. Hope. This is not something my family and I have had much of for nearly four years since my father’s diagnosis with early on-set dementia; for which there is no treatment or cure.

My father was diagnosed with early on-set dementia in 2017 at the age of 57; although he had been presenting some mild symptoms for a few years prior to that. This diagnosis really turned our family’s world upside down as we tried to come to terms with what this meant. As we look to the future, it is unlikely my father will be able to celebrate big life events that every family looks forward to as their children get older, like walking me down the aisle at my wedding or meeting his grandchildren.

The approval of Aduhelm is a huge step forward in the battle to end Alzheimer’s disease. While there is some controversy surrounding this treatment, I believe this drug may offer some much-needed hope to families impacted by this devastating disease. Aduhelm is the first drug approved in nearly 20 years for the treatment of Alzheimer’s and may help slow the progression of symptoms in the early stages of dementia. As someone who has a family member with this illness, I believe this drug is a huge step forward.

Currently the biggest hurdle with this Aduhelm is the price. The manufacturer of the drug, Biogen, announced a price of $56,000. Unfortunately, for many this price is unaffordable. People should not have to choose between slowing the progression of a terminal illness and financial stability; especially as the disease progresses and requires a level of care that is a financial burden in and of itself. I implore Biogen to reconsider this pricing.

During the week of June 7, I celebrated my father’s 60th birthday with him at the assisted living facility he now calls home. This is not how I imagined sharing such a milestone birthday with my father. But the announcement of Aduhelm’s approval has given me hope that others may not have to face this impossible situation.

In June of this year, I accepted a position with the Alzheimer’s Association as an ambassador working with Congresswoman Cindy Axne. I hope that my work will help families get access to resources they need and continue to increase funding for Alzheimer’s research so that one day there will be a cure.

For more information on Aduhelm or how to get involved in the Alzheimer’s Association, please visit alz.org.

— Elizabeth Steele works for the Alzheimer’s Association. Her father lives in Omaha.

