Guest Opinion: Antitrust bills in the House would hurt tech companies

As vital policy discussions continue in Washington, DC, on a wide variety of issues, businesses and economic development organizations must keep in mind a recently-introduced package of antitrust bills in the House Judiciary Committee. These bills target our nation’s leading technology innovators, many of whom have maintained significant investments in our state.
The state of Iowa has strategically and proudly positioned itself as a “business friendly” state, a state where (while not perfect), governing bodies work together for the betterment of our citizens and business community. Progressively, Iowa is leading the way in numerous industry verticals such as bioscience, advanced manufacturing and finance and insurance with our technology innovators working diligently to house and protect the data that our businesses rely on to operate and grow.
As you know, technology touches, guides, and enhances every aspect of our daily professional and personal lives. Statista.com reported in 2020 that there were an estimated 2.65 billion internet users worldwide with Google Chrome being their browser of choice — in fact, I used Google to research these statistics. Technology transcends all industry verticals and keeps our Iowa businesses secure, connected, innovative and informed — but most importantly growing.
Council Bluffs is proud to be home to Google’s largest global data center — an accomplishment that the City and Pottawattamie County never take for granted. In my 15 years as an economic development professional, I’ve heard numerous misconceptions about data centers, but I want to share some of the facts — facts that I’ve experienced and validated firsthand.
A common misconception is that data centers don’t invest and give back to the communities/states in which they are located. Google supports countless initiatives and not-for-profits through monetary and/or human capital. They were instrumental in the implementation of BLink, which provides free WiFi to citizens of Council Bluffs and Carter Lake, and it continues to sponsor teacher externships for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ STEM initiative. The bottom line is this — Google participates and supports causes in Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County, the state of Iowa and the world.
To bring my comments full circle, and to reiterate again — Iowa has worked hard to establish itself as a “business friendly” state — driving innovation and creating jobs that high school students aspire to obtain and college graduates work hard to secure.
On a personal note, I have a 25-year-old son who graduated from high school and college in Iowa. Last year he secured a great job in agriculture and relies on technology daily for precision-based farming practices. He is continuously recruited by out-of-state companies, but he is loyal to Pottawattamie County and the state of Iowa — not because this is where he was raised but because Iowa has embraced innovation and technology which has provided him ample opportunities and options to be successful, give back and thrive in his home state.
In closing, the world has experienced and been exposed to situations over the past 18 months that nobody could have predicted. We’ve all relied on our technology companies to keep us connected to loved ones, colleagues and clients during these difficult times and they haven’t let us down. Unfortunately, the antitrust bills under consideration in the House would prevent our technology companies from delivering many of the integrated services that saved us during the COVID-19 pandemic and could very well threaten our economic competitiveness on a global scale.