Guest Opinion: Antitrust bills in the House would hurt tech companies

A common misconception is that data centers don’t invest and give back to the communities/states in which they are located. Google supports countless initiatives and not-for-profits through monetary and/or human capital. They were instrumental in the implementation of BLink, which provides free WiFi to citizens of Council Bluffs and Carter Lake, and it continues to sponsor teacher externships for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ STEM initiative. The bottom line is this — Google participates and supports causes in Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County, the state of Iowa and the world.

To bring my comments full circle, and to reiterate again — Iowa has worked hard to establish itself as a “business friendly” state — driving innovation and creating jobs that high school students aspire to obtain and college graduates work hard to secure.

On a personal note, I have a 25-year-old son who graduated from high school and college in Iowa. Last year he secured a great job in agriculture and relies on technology daily for precision-based farming practices. He is continuously recruited by out-of-state companies, but he is loyal to Pottawattamie County and the state of Iowa — not because this is where he was raised but because Iowa has embraced innovation and technology which has provided him ample opportunities and options to be successful, give back and thrive in his home state.