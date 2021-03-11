Guest Opinion: Let’s improve financial wellbeing for all Iowans

Even in a pandemic, the start of a new year is a time to plan and be optimistic. Unfortunately, many Iowans are struggling to look ahead because they are still battling financial hardships stemming from COVID-19 and related challenges. The pandemic has increased several hurdles that communities have faced for years, including access to childcare and affordable housing, along with adequate financial savings that provide a needed safety net for families across the state.
These are big issues to tackle, and they won’t be fixed overnight. But we need to take tackle them. If we work together, we can significantly help thousands of Iowans on a better path for financial wellbeing.
Iowa’s credit union industry is no stranger to helping its 1.3+ million members in times of need. When the pandemic hit, the Iowa credit union industry rallied together. Through the third quarter last year, Iowa credit unions had provided:
• $6.8 million in emergency loans to Iowans and small businesses
• $882 million in loan relief through:
o 2,373 mortgage payments deferred
o 33,671 consumer loan payments deferred
o 798 business loan payments deferred
• 1,300+ grants to Iowans and small businesses through the Iowa Credit Union Foundation
• $2.6 million in charitable donations
• $93 million through 2,217 small business Paycheck Protection Program loans
This support has continued to grow, but there is still more work to do.
With the start of the 2021 legislative session, it is critical to focus on priorities that can directly help struggling Iowans and small businesses, including improving childcare access and affordability, having access to affordable housing and helping Iowans save with prize-linked savings. Iowa’s credit union industry will continue to help lead the way.
The pandemic was a sobering reminder that Iowa families do not have enough in savings to cover unforeseen emergencies. Savings is the foundation of financial stability, yet we continuously struggle to save. A recent Federal Reserve study found that 44 percent of American households would not have enough savings to cover a $400 emergency. According to the latest United Ways of Iowa ALICE report, 47 percent of Iowans said they do not have a similar emergency savings net. These statistics were gathered before the pandemic and derecho, both of which depleted emergency savings even further.
One of the credit union industry’s top priorities for this legislative session is legislation that enables credit unions and banks to offer consumers an innovative savings program to change the habit of savings — to dramatic effect. It’s called “prize-linked savings” and has been permitted with the support of credit unions and banks in 33 states.
The idea is to encourage saving through gamification, with savers earning chances to win a cash prize from their financial institution without ever putting their money at risk. If you don’t win the drawing, you keep all the money you deposit, plus any interest earned. The program simply provides a carrot by motivating better saving habits and has been proven effective.
Another legislative priority our industry has been championing for many years is access to affordable childcare. Childcare is essential for a growing workforce and economy, and access to childcare has become even more difficult during the pandemic as childcare centers have closed. One solution to solve the childcare crisis is to mitigate the childcare “cliff effect” by updating eligibility for the state assistance program to ensure that families can slowly transition out of the program instead of a sudden drop-off that can occur from a slight raise in pay.
A third priority for our industry is affordable housing. A home often serves as the primary means to accumulate wealth, but the high cost of housing is a barrier to financial well-being for many Iowans and a detriment to communities, both urban and rural, working to grow their workforce. We look forward to working with state leaders on ways to leverage state and federal dollars to solve local housing needs.
These are big issues that are systemic in nature, with no easy answers. But they are issues that need addressing. Iowa credit unions are committed to working with state leaders on solutions that help Iowans and businesses recover from the pandemic and set them up for future success. We hope you will join us.