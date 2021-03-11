Guest Opinion: Let’s improve financial wellbeing for all Iowans

The idea is to encourage saving through gamification, with savers earning chances to win a cash prize from their financial institution without ever putting their money at risk. If you don’t win the drawing, you keep all the money you deposit, plus any interest earned. The program simply provides a carrot by motivating better saving habits and has been proven effective.

Another legislative priority our industry has been championing for many years is access to affordable childcare. Childcare is essential for a growing workforce and economy, and access to childcare has become even more difficult during the pandemic as childcare centers have closed. One solution to solve the childcare crisis is to mitigate the childcare “cliff effect” by updating eligibility for the state assistance program to ensure that families can slowly transition out of the program instead of a sudden drop-off that can occur from a slight raise in pay.

A third priority for our industry is affordable housing. A home often serves as the primary means to accumulate wealth, but the high cost of housing is a barrier to financial well-being for many Iowans and a detriment to communities, both urban and rural, working to grow their workforce. We look forward to working with state leaders on ways to leverage state and federal dollars to solve local housing needs.